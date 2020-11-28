  1. Outdoors
The Best Black Friday Tent Deals 2020: Coleman and Marmot

By

Black Friday has come and gone, but that doesn’t mean the sales have. Take advantage of the many deals on tents for better camping days ahead. Whether you’re looking to upgrade from the dome 4-season tent you already have or need something smaller for a solo trip into the mountains with a motorcycle tent, right now is the time to find sales on outdoor gear.

Through Cyber Monday you’ll still be able to find massive sales on everything from backpacks to camping gear. It’s a prime time to pop open your laptop and both knock out your holiday shopping as well as treat yourself to some much-needed camping gadgets, upgrades, and equipment.

For the camper, there’s hardly anything more important than a good camping tent. Take a look at some of the best Black Friday tent deals going on right now through the weekend.

The Best Black Friday Tent Deals

From bundle deals and rooftop tents to accessories like tarps and hatchback-style setups, these are the best Black Friday deals for tents.
evo Tents & Shelters Black Friday Sale

Up to 50% off
Make your camping trip hassle-free by buying one of these tents on Evo for sale this Black Friday. Popular tent brands such as Big Agnes, MSR, and Kelty have their prices slashed off.
Eureka Camping Backpacking Tents Sale

Up to 20% off
Enjoy the great outdoors this holiday season with these tents fit for backpacking at a discounted price. The Summer Pass 2 and Timberline SQ Outfitter 4 are only some of the bestsellers on sale.
Eureka X-Loft 2-Person Tent

$178 $300
Looking to head out on a trip with a partner and need a good reliable tent to rest in? The Eureka X-Loft 2-person tent is an easy-to-setup campfire hub for you to seat your legs in.
Dick's Sporting Goods Camping and Hiking Deals

Up to 30% off
Going on a camping trip? Remember to gear up on the essentials - from packing items and accessories to tent and cooking equipment.
Kelty's Outfitter LT 4 Person Tent

$200 $250
Designed for backpacking, the Outfitter features internal storage and gear loft for your belongings and a no-see mesh fabric for privacy.
Coleman WeatherMaster 10-Person Outdoor Tent

$220 $300
Feel like you're in a cabin with this 10-person tent from Coleman. It's made from a WeatherTec system that keeps the exterior and floor dry outdoors.
Coleman Skydome 4-Person Tent

$70 $80
If you want to keep it simple during your next camping trip, this 4-person tent by Coleman is an ideal choice. The tent comes with pre-attached poles which make it easier and faster to assemble.
Featherstone 2 Person Backpacking Tent

$110 $120
Ready to camp with your significant other? Featherstone's tent features a seam-taped construction to safeguard the both of you from the elements. It also comes with two vestibules for ample storage.
Clostnature 1-Person Tent

$73 $100
Camping solo? Never fear as Clostnature's lightweight tent features a convenient D-shaped door and a large vestibule for your camping gear. It is also waterproof to protect you from the elements.
Wenzel 8 Person Klondike Tent

$180 $250
Pitching a tent can be a hassle. However, Wenzel's tent features a shock-corded fiberglass roof frame with steel uprights, corner elbows, and a pin and ring for an easier and more bearable setup.
QOMOTOP 6-Person Tent

$119 $150
Qomotop's water-proof tent features a mesh roof and ground vent to keep you dry from the rain. With the tent measuring at a spacious 10 x 9 feet, it can house three adults. three children, and gear.
Wenzel Kodiak 9-Person Tent

$250 $270
Is the idea of camping with a group make you feel claustrophobic? Never fear as the Kodiak includes mesh vents for ventilation and two rear lockers/vent for that much-needed ground breeze.
Coleman Pop Up 2 Person Tent

$65 $75
You'll have this 2-person tent set up in no time with its pre-assembled poles. The taped floor seams also keep you dry despite the bad weather. Have a convenient camping trip with this tent.
CAMPROS 8-Person Camping Tent

$160 $200
Standing at 14 x 9 x 6(H) ft., this camping tent is spacious enough to fit an eight or nine-person family. It features one large mesh door and five mesh windows for ventilation.
Wakeman TradeMark Two Person Tent

$25 $40
If you're worried about rain during your camping trip, this Wakeman tent is made from a waterproof material that can withstand harsh conditions.
Sierra Designs Meteor 4-Person Tent

$350 $400
Constructed with two doors and two vestibules, the Meteor is spacious enough to house four people and extra gear. It also comes with a burrito bag for easy transport and storage.
Akoyovwerve Camping Tent

$61 $72
This camping tent is easy to set up and works well on sunny, windy, and rainy days. It's compact and lightweight so rest assured it won't weigh you down during your travels.
Sierra Designs 6-Person Dome Tent

$100 $140
Bring this dome tent to your next family trip. It offers enough space for six people and has plenty of storage for the whole family's belongings. It's easy to set up thanks to the clip system.
CamelBak and Marmot Deals

Up to 40% OFF on Camelbak and Marmot
Be as fully prepared as a boy scout for every outdoor excursion with these incredible CamelBak and Marmot deals that reach up to 40% off on water bottles, tents, jackets, and more.
Texsport 01113 Camouflage Three-Person Hexagon Dome Tent

$47 $69
This camouflage tent by Texsport will have you blending in with your campsite. This tent comes with fiberglass poles for added durability and stability.
2-Person
MSR Hubba Tour 2 Tent

$426 $650
This 3-season tent is great for all your outdoor adventures. It has 2 easy access doors and plenty of space to spread out.
How to Choose a Tent During Black Friday

There are multiple considerations one should keep in mind when buying a tent. Size is a major one, as tents come in all sorts of accommodating shapes (domes, tunnels, a-frames, pop-ups, ridge tents, and more). Will this be your family tent or something smaller just for you or you and your partner? Another thing to mull over is the kind of weather you might be camping in. Camping in the rain in the wet Pacific Northwest is only going to be enjoyable with a functional waterproof rain guard. Camping in the hot Texas sun midsummer will require some shade and airflow.

Visibility and insect protection are other key components. If you’re like me, you want a portable room with a view while camping, so look for multiple windows, especially above as you stare at the stars on your way to sleep. Bugs are almost always an issue no matter where you camp, so look for quality screens on the doors and windows that’ll keep the mosquitoes, flies, and other little biters away.

Trying one out in person is always recommended if you’re able to do so safely during the pandemic. Outdoors retailers like REI will often have tents made-up for you to better familiarize yourself with. Alternatively, companies like Marmot offer great visuals of their tents, allowing you to better understand dimensions and imagine yourself temporarily living inside.

Another thing to cross-examine is assembly. The last thing you want to be doing after a long drive to your site is to be haphazardly struggling to set the thing up as the sun begins to set and your patience wanes. Scan through instruction guides or YouTube assembly videos before making a purchase to make sure it’s a process you’re willing to take on (fortunately, tent assembly pretty much across the board has improved markedly over the years).

And while you’re tent shopping, think about other corresponding camping gear you might need for your next trek.

Where to Find the Best Tent Sales

There are many avenues to take when it comes to buying a well-priced tent. On top of the more obvious retail routes listed above, there are some other options to keep in mind.

  • REI: The outdoor and sporting goods store has top quality and a great selection of tents for camping. Whether you’re new or an expert to camping, the brand offers expert advice as well as competitive priced outdoor camping gear.
  • Texsport: This Texas company has been offering quality outdoor gear for almost 70 years. The first tent I got was a Texsport (some 25 years ago) and I still use and adore it. The company is a bit old school with its online catalog approach but you won’t be disappointed with the selection and durability of its products. The deals always tend to be strong but be on the lookout for some additional price slashing come Black Friday and Cyber Monday.
  • Eureka!: While some outdoors companies run the risk of overdoing it by taking on too many types of gear, Eureka! focuses primarily on tents and camp furniture. There’s a wide variety of options that can be narrowed down with ease via its clever Tent Finder. Whether you’re camping with your mountain bikes in town, atop some snow in the middle of winter, or just need a little something to sleep in when music festivals make a return, this is a great resource. In addition to great holiday shopping deals, the company has attractive offers like 60-day trial periods.

