The Best Black Friday Tent Deals 2020: Coleman and Marmot

Black Friday has come and gone, but that doesn’t mean the sales have. Take advantage of the many deals on tents for better camping days ahead. Whether you’re looking to upgrade from the dome 4-season tent you already have or need something smaller for a solo trip into the mountains with a motorcycle tent, right now is the time to find sales on outdoor gear.

Through Cyber Monday you’ll still be able to find massive sales on everything from backpacks to camping gear. It’s a prime time to pop open your laptop and both knock out your holiday shopping as well as treat yourself to some much-needed camping gadgets, upgrades, and equipment.

For the camper, there’s hardly anything more important than a good camping tent. Take a look at some of the best Black Friday tent deals going on right now through the weekend.

The Best Black Friday Tent Deals

From bundle deals and rooftop tents to accessories like tarps and hatchback-style setups, these are the best Black Friday deals for tents.

How to Choose a Tent During Black Friday

There are multiple considerations one should keep in mind when buying a tent. Size is a major one, as tents come in all sorts of accommodating shapes (domes, tunnels, a-frames, pop-ups, ridge tents, and more). Will this be your family tent or something smaller just for you or you and your partner? Another thing to mull over is the kind of weather you might be camping in. Camping in the rain in the wet Pacific Northwest is only going to be enjoyable with a functional waterproof rain guard. Camping in the hot Texas sun midsummer will require some shade and airflow.

Visibility and insect protection are other key components. If you’re like me, you want a portable room with a view while camping, so look for multiple windows, especially above as you stare at the stars on your way to sleep. Bugs are almost always an issue no matter where you camp, so look for quality screens on the doors and windows that’ll keep the mosquitoes, flies, and other little biters away.

Trying one out in person is always recommended if you’re able to do so safely during the pandemic. Outdoors retailers like REI will often have tents made-up for you to better familiarize yourself with. Alternatively, companies like Marmot offer great visuals of their tents, allowing you to better understand dimensions and imagine yourself temporarily living inside.

Another thing to cross-examine is assembly. The last thing you want to be doing after a long drive to your site is to be haphazardly struggling to set the thing up as the sun begins to set and your patience wanes. Scan through instruction guides or YouTube assembly videos before making a purchase to make sure it’s a process you’re willing to take on (fortunately, tent assembly pretty much across the board has improved markedly over the years).

And while you’re tent shopping, think about other corresponding camping gear you might need for your next trek.

Where to Find the Best Tent Sales

There are many avenues to take when it comes to buying a well-priced tent. On top of the more obvious retail routes listed above, there are some other options to keep in mind.

REI: The outdoor and sporting goods store has top quality and a great selection of tents for camping. Whether you’re new or an expert to camping, the brand offers expert advice as well as competitive priced outdoor camping gear.

Texsport: This Texas company has been offering quality outdoor gear for almost 70 years. The first tent I got was a Texsport (some 25 years ago) and I still use and adore it. The company is a bit old school with its online catalog approach but you won't be disappointed with the selection and durability of its products. The deals always tend to be strong but be on the lookout for some additional price slashing come Black Friday and Cyber Monday.

Eureka!: While some outdoors companies run the risk of overdoing it by taking on too many types of gear, Eureka! focuses primarily on tents and camp furniture. There's a wide variety of options that can be narrowed down with ease via its clever Tent Finder. Whether you're camping with your mountain bikes in town, atop some snow in the middle of winter, or just need a little something to sleep in when music festivals make a return, this is a great resource. In addition to great holiday shopping deals, the company has attractive offers like 60-day trial periods.

