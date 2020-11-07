  1. Outdoors
The Best Black Friday Camping Deals 2020: Coleman and Marmot

The biggest online shopping week is on the horizon, built around two price-slashing days during Black Friday and Cyber Monday. Together, they form e-commerce’s dynamic duo, with once-a-year deals on everything from iPads to backpacks.

Of course, the seasonal pricing stretches well beyond tech and fashion to the great outdoors. Sure, the weather may have you thinking and staying indoors, but camping season will be back before you know it, and you’ll want to be prepared. Moreover, for the die-hard nature lovers out there, it’s always camping season, so it pays to always have the right tent, cookstove, headlamp, cot, or sleeping bag at the ready.

With camping gear being plentiful and not always cheap, a good sale is all the more important. And you’ll definitely find the best Black Friday camping deals online this year. To be campsite prepped is to always be on the lookout for the next great piece of portable furniture, outdoor lighting device, cooler, water filter, and more.

Best Black Friday Camping Deals

The deals are fluid and go well beyond what’s listed here, but we have gathered some compelling options. We’ve sorted through some of our favorite camp brands touting noteworthy upcoming sales you should very much file away for the coming online shopping blitz.
Expires soon

United By Blue Quit Single Use Meal Kit

$28 $38
Stop wasting paper and plastic when you eat while camping with this reusable meal kit.
Buy at REI
Expires soon

Devico Portable Utensils

$14 $18
This set of stainless steel utensils comes with a fork, knife, chopsticks, straws, and a cleaning brush. Perfect for camping or picnics.
Buy at Amazon
Expires soon

Coleman Xtreme 6 Cooler

$76 $100
The Coleman Xtreme cooler keeps your soda cold and doubles as a seat. What more could you want at your campsite?
Buy at Amazon
Expires soon

KIPIDA Solar 5 Gallon Shower Bag

$20 $26
This shower bag is solar powered and comes with a detachable hose and a shower head with an on/off switch. Perfect for camping or days at the beach.
Buy at Amazon
Expires soon

Helinox Chair Two Rocker

$135 $180
This chair is lightweight and comfortable with its tall back and deep seat. Easily turns into a rocking chair with removable rocking feet.
Buy at REI
Expires soon

LifeStraw Personal Water Filter

$17 $20
Filter up to 1,000 gallons of contaminated water with the surival essential from LifeStraw.
Buy at Amazon
Expires soon

Energizer High-Powered LED Headlamp

$17 $20
When you think Energizer, you usually think batteries, but the company makes some of the best headlamps for camping. They are affordable, last forever and are super bright.
Buy at Walmart
Expires soon

Wakeman - Adult 300G Sleeping Bag

$20 $50
This bag is rated to 45 degrees making it a perfect sleeping bag for family trips to the beach, sleepovers, or as a part of your cars emergency kit.
Buy at Best Buy
Expires soon

Ka-Bar Tactical Spork

$6 $9
Made of fiberglass-reinforced plastic, this it an outstanding choice for camping, hunting, or fishing. It includes a spork along with a separate serrated knife.
Buy at Amazon
3-Person
Expires soon

MSR Zoic 3 Tent

$300 $400
This tent sleeps three people and set up quick. Features two access doors and three gear lofts for personal storage.
Buy at REI
Expires soon

Coleman Lumens LED Headlamp

$19 $30
A headlamp is a necessity when camping and this Coleman torch delivers the right amount of light. Best of all, you can store it with its batteries for years thanks to Coleman's anti-corrosion tech.
Buy at Amazon
Expires soon

Consciot Camping Lantern 2-Pack

$32 $39
Grab this lantern double-pack so you can keep one light at the campfire and the other in your tent. Whether you're roasting marshmallows or getting ready for bed, you'll have light wherever you go!
Buy at Amazon
Expires soon

Odoland 10pcs Camping Cookware Mess Kit

$36 $72
This kit contains everything you need for meals while camping including a non-stick kettle, pan, and pot.
Buy at Walmart
Expires soon

USB Multi-Tool Charger Kit

$35 $50
This kit includes a portable charger with tangle-free cord, flashlight and personal fan that all fit in your pocket. Perfect for staying connected while camping of hiking.
Buy at REI
Expires soon

UCO Candlelier Deluxe Candle Lantern

$38 $40
Looking for a lantern that is both powerful and looks great? This sleek candle lantern is for you. It provides great lighting for outdoor settings and is easy to carry everywhere.
Buy at Amazon
Expires soon

Lightning Nuggets Fire Starter Box

$71 $93
Get a fire going in minutes with these non-toxic and environmentally safe fire starters.
Buy at Walmart
Expires soon

Craftline Robust Trade Knife with Carbon Steel Blade and Combi Sheath

$22 $38
Knives always come in handy. If you're looking for a durable steel blade trade knife this one is great to have with you.
Buy at Walmart
Expires soon

Marmot Tungsten UL Hatchback 3 Tent

$284 $569
This tent sleeps three and has UV-resistant, seam-taped polyester rainfly with vents so the tent won't sag or get you wet in the rain.
Buy at REI
Expires soon

Jackery Portable Power Station Explorer

$250 $300
This camping battery can juice up laptops, mini coolers, drones, and other electronics with an AC outlet, DC carport, and two USB-A ports. And this lithium-ion generator recharges with solar panels.
Buy at Amazon
Expires soon

Coleman Trailhead II Cot

$44 $50
This camping cot eliminates the discomfort of sleeping on the ground while sleeping under the stars. Good for people of all sizes with a weight capacity of 300 pounds and height of 6 feet, 2 inches.
Buy at Walmart

How to Choose Best Camping Deals During Black Friday

Selecting the best deals on camping gear isn’t always straightforward but it’s far from impossible. For starters, you can count on massive retailers like Amazon and Cabela’s, esteemed large co-ops like REI, and brands like Coleman for tantalizing deals on gear.

A good piece of advice is to sort out your camping game beforehand. Are you a backcountry explorer? A weekend warrior who doesn’t stray too far from the RV? A glamper who needs all the creature comforts to enjoy a long weekend in the woods? If you’re really getting off the grid, you’ll need things like packable food, a good set of maps of GPS devise, and lightweight, easy-to-breakdown gear built for the trail.

If you’re doing the traditional camp site routine, you might want to focus on a good lawn chair and a quality portable hammock. Some things, like a good knife, pillow, and trail boots, are good no matter the destination or specific kind of camping.

Get ahead of the game and rummage through what you have now, before Black Friday and Cyber Monday arrive. Prop up your old tent to make sure it still has legs and dust off your best cooler to see if it’s, well, still at its best. The last thing you want to do is get to your favorite camping spot and find out that your sleeping bag is not warm enough, your propane tank is empty, or that you never got that portable kettle and French press back from the friend you lent it to.

Where to Find the Best Camping Sales

Again, the bigger stores will have great camping deals and will do the heavy lifting of sorting by gear type and sale size accordingly. But there are other savvy ways to sniff out some great deals that will elevate your next extended outdoors outing. It’s worth checking out the following outlets, both during the two holidays and in the meantime.

  • Sierra: This camping-centric retailer seems to always be running a sale, and significant, clearance-level ones at that. Many name brands are marked down to at least 55% off and the sales often run deeper than that. It’s a great place to find general gear as well as clothing and corresponding outerwear you might need.
  • Camping World: A one-stop for just about all of you camping needs, Camping World has it all. Even better, its running sales on go-to items like folding chairs and tables, portable fire pits, and more. It’s especially tailored to those who prefer the car camping and RV thing, but there are items and deals here for all shades of camping styles.
  • BioLite: Purveyors of slick and efficient off-the-grid energy sources for your camping pleasure, BioLite is making some genuinely cool stuff. From outstanding headlamps to solar panels and charging stations, the company wants to make sure you never run out of juice, even when you’re out of phone service. Prices are already being reduced on more popular items like lanterns and cooking pellets and we only expect to see those rates improve starting on Black Friday.

