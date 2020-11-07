The Manual may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

The biggest online shopping week is on the horizon, built around two price-slashing days during Black Friday and Cyber Monday. Together, they form e-commerce’s dynamic duo, with once-a-year deals on everything from iPads to backpacks.

Of course, the seasonal pricing stretches well beyond tech and fashion to the great outdoors. Sure, the weather may have you thinking and staying indoors, but camping season will be back before you know it, and you’ll want to be prepared. Moreover, for the die-hard nature lovers out there, it’s always camping season, so it pays to always have the right tent, cookstove, headlamp, cot, or sleeping bag at the ready.

With camping gear being plentiful and not always cheap, a good sale is all the more important. And you’ll definitely find the best Black Friday camping deals online this year. To be campsite prepped is to always be on the lookout for the next great piece of portable furniture, outdoor lighting device, cooler, water filter, and more.

Best Black Friday Camping Deals

The deals are fluid and go well beyond what’s listed here, but we have gathered some compelling options. We’ve sorted through some of our favorite camp brands touting noteworthy upcoming sales you should very much file away for the coming online shopping blitz.

How to Choose Best Camping Deals During Black Friday

Selecting the best deals on camping gear isn’t always straightforward but it’s far from impossible. For starters, you can count on massive retailers like Amazon and Cabela’s, esteemed large co-ops like REI, and brands like Coleman for tantalizing deals on gear.

A good piece of advice is to sort out your camping game beforehand. Are you a backcountry explorer? A weekend warrior who doesn’t stray too far from the RV? A glamper who needs all the creature comforts to enjoy a long weekend in the woods? If you’re really getting off the grid, you’ll need things like packable food, a good set of maps of GPS devise, and lightweight, easy-to-breakdown gear built for the trail.

If you’re doing the traditional camp site routine, you might want to focus on a good lawn chair and a quality portable hammock. Some things, like a good knife, pillow, and trail boots, are good no matter the destination or specific kind of camping.

Get ahead of the game and rummage through what you have now, before Black Friday and Cyber Monday arrive. Prop up your old tent to make sure it still has legs and dust off your best cooler to see if it’s, well, still at its best. The last thing you want to do is get to your favorite camping spot and find out that your sleeping bag is not warm enough, your propane tank is empty, or that you never got that portable kettle and French press back from the friend you lent it to.

Where to Find the Best Camping Sales

Again, the bigger stores will have great camping deals and will do the heavy lifting of sorting by gear type and sale size accordingly. But there are other savvy ways to sniff out some great deals that will elevate your next extended outdoors outing. It’s worth checking out the following outlets, both during the two holidays and in the meantime.

Sierra : This camping-centric retailer seems to always be running a sale, and significant, clearance-level ones at that. Many name brands are marked down to at least 55% off and the sales often run deeper than that. It’s a great place to find general gear as well as clothing and corresponding outerwear you might need.

This camping-centric retailer seems to always be running a sale, and significant, clearance-level ones at that. Many name brands are marked down to at least 55% off and the sales often run deeper than that. It’s a great place to find general gear as well as clothing and corresponding outerwear you might need. Camping World: A one-stop for just about all of you camping needs, Camping World has it all. Even better, its running sales on go-to items like folding chairs and tables, portable fire pits, and more. It’s especially tailored to those who prefer the car camping and RV thing, but there are items and deals here for all shades of camping styles.

A one-stop for just about all of you camping needs, Camping World has it all. Even better, its running sales on go-to items like folding chairs and tables, portable fire pits, and more. It’s especially tailored to those who prefer the car camping and RV thing, but there are items and deals here for all shades of camping styles. BioLite: Purveyors of slick and efficient off-the-grid energy sources for your camping pleasure, BioLite is making some genuinely cool stuff. From outstanding headlamps to solar panels and charging stations, the company wants to make sure you never run out of juice, even when you’re out of phone service. Prices are already being reduced on more popular items like lanterns and cooking pellets and we only expect to see those rates improve starting on Black Friday.

Editors' Recommendations