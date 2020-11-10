  1. Outdoors

The Best Black Friday Outdoor Gear 2020: Sales to Shop Now

By

It’s the most wonderful time of the year to get outside! Or at least it will be after we take advantage of amazing Black Friday sales; and then, of course, Cyber Monday deals These are the days when retailers and brands alike start to offer products at drastically reduced prices across the board for the holidays. For those of us who appreciate spending a little more time in the great outdoors, though, this is a great time to stock up on all the equipment and gear we need for hiking, camping, spelunking, and much more. Here are the Black Friday outdoor gear deals we’ve managed to find so far. 

If you’re looking for a specific sale, we’ve rounded up the best camping deals, kayak sales, and Black Friday tent discounts going on right now as well.

Best Black Friday Outdoor Deals

$20 Off Coupon
Expires soon

Rockpals 250-Watt Portable Generator

$190 $250
This portable power station is ideal for charging your smartphone, tablet, and other electronics while outdoors. It can also double as an emergency backup power source during power outages.
Save $20 with available coupon
4-Person
Expires soon

Kelty Sequoia Tent

$245 $330
You won't bee bumping your head on this tent. It's tall enough to stand and stretch and camp cots can fit inside the tent.
Buy at REI
Expires soon

Craftline Robust Trade Knife with Carbon Steel Blade and Combi Sheath

$22 $38
Knives always come in handy. If you're looking for a durable steel blade trade knife this one is great to have with you.
Buy at Walmart
Expires soon

RIVBOS Polarized Sports Sunglasses For Men

$20 $22
These shades have the perfect amount of protection and comfortable feel. It comes with a strap so you can easily tuck it on your next fishing adventure and never lose them.
Buy at Amazon
8-Person
Expires soon

Field & Stream Cross Vent 8-Person Tent

$150 $200
Baclyard and campground tent sleeps up to eight people. Includes fly and tent carrying bag. Four windows with awnings and mesh. Corner storage and electronics pockets. Shock-cord color-coded poles.
Buy at Dick's Sporting Goods
Expires soon

EEEkit Black Silver Fishing Fish Hook Hooks, 10 Sizes, 50 Pieces

$11 $20
These EEEkit hooks are suitable for freshwater and saltwater fishing. They're very sharp, highly durable, and resistant to corrosion.
Buy at Walmart
Expires soon

Sawyer Premium Permethrin Insect Repellent for Clothing, Gear & Tents

$13 $15
It’s hard to think about mosquitos when the leaves are falling & there’s a scent of fried turkey in the air, but next spring you’ll be glad you took advantage of this insect repellent.
Buy at Amazon
Expires soon

Odoland 10pcs Camping Cookware Mess Kit

$36 $72
This kit contains everything you need for meals while camping including a non-stick kettle, pan, and pot.
Buy at Walmart
Expires soon

Etekcity Camping Lantern

$25 $35
Illuminate your surroundings during your next camping trip with this battery-powered lantern. The lantern is lightweight and compact so you can easily transport it. It's also easy to operate.
Buy at Amazon
Expires soon

Ka-Bar Tactical Spork

$6 $9
Made of fiberglass-reinforced plastic, this it an outstanding choice for camping, hunting, or fishing. It includes a spork along with a separate serrated knife.
Buy at Amazon
Expires soon

Schwinn Sidewinder Mountain-Style Electric Bicycle, 21 Speeds

$898 $1,098
This mountain-style e-bike sports a steel frame with a coil spring suspension fork, making it perfect for bike paths or roads. Its controllable motor provides assistance for lengthy travel times.
Buy at Walmart
Expires soon

Coleman WeatherMaster 10-Person Outdoor Tent

$224 $300
Feel like you're in a cabin with this 10-person tent from Coleman. It's made from a WeatherTec system that keeps the exterior and floor dry outdoors.
Buy at Amazon
Expires soon

FISHOAKY Fishing Rod Kit

$49 $54
You wouldn't want to have fishing equipment that's hard to carry that's why this lightweight fishing rod kit is a must-have. Get a full set of fishing gear with the rod, hooks, lures, reel, and a bag.
Buy at Amazon

How to Choose the Best Outdoor Deals During Black Friday

There was a time when we’d say — unless you were buying a gift that needed to be under the tree on Christmas Day — wait until post-holiday sales to buy camping, kayaking, backpacking, sports, or other equipment to get you through the year. Those days are gone. Retailers recognize that it’s better to keep their inventory on the lean side to begin with; then get in early and offer great deals to consumers before the holidays, starting the new year with a svelte inventory figure. 

  1. Make a list and check it twice. Take a quick look at your outdoor needs. What’s missing? What needs an upgrade? Check out social media and your favorite gear sites for recommendations, then look for brand or retailer websites for deals. Check ‘em early (starting now) and often. Put together a budget for how much you might be willing to spend, and prioritize your list.
  2. Once you find a great deal on something you’re looking for, take note of when a sale might expire. Are you getting that extra 10% off for adding your email to a mailing list? Every little bit counts, and you may end up being emailed about some great last-minute sales. 
  3. When you find a deal that fits your budget, jump on it. Some of the best deals of the season will be on that upcoming magical Black Friday or Cyber Monday, so don’t take a chance that the product will be sold out by the weekend.

Where to Find the Best Outdoor Sales

First, keep checking us out here at The Manual as we continue to update this and other Black Friday and Cyber Monday deal stories. We’re bargain shoppers, too, so we’re constantly on the prowl for the best deal. 

Second, watch the big boys:

  • Amazon: Outdoor enthusiasts will find all their outdoor and camping gear needs online with special discounted items on fishing, hunting, and camping gear.
  • Walmart: Because so many retailers (particularly brick-and-mortar) canceled or reduced orders when Main Street, USA closed up during the pandemic, brands are stuck with inventory that was already in the supply chain pipeline. To be blunt, their loss is your gain. Brands will be marking down products so they can move it out and recoup their losses. Definitely check out Walmart and other top merchants.
  • REI: One of the largest retailers in the outdoor space and can take advantage of their massive buying power to provide the best deals for their customers while dominating market share. 

Third, check brand websites. Black Friday and Cyber Monday are when retailing works in your favor. With a focused, disciplined approach you’ll be spending 2020 in the great outdoors with some awesome, brand new toys. 

