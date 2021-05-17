The 10 Best Bike Seats to Customize and Upgrade your Ride

Bikes are undeniably extraordinary — let’s agree on that. They have only two wheels, but what they can do is quite unimaginable. You can use them for exercise, commuting, running errands, touring, racing, etc. Apart from their exceptional versatility, you can easily customize and personalize your bike to improve its design and ensure comfort. Or, in some cases, you may just want to replace a worn-out or damaged part, such as the seat or saddle. What’s the best option? Well, there are hundreds of them on the market, and you’ll definitely need to shop and compare options to find your desired pick. To help you buy the best bike seat, we’ve identified and listed some of the best options here.

Related Guides

Best Comfortable Seat: Bluewind Bike Seat for Mountain and Road Bikes

If you’re looking for a comfortable mountain bike seat, the Bluewind Bike Seat is super comfortable due to its high-density memory foam and a durable waterproof leather cover. It also features dual spring ball suspension for an enhanced shock-absorbing effect. The seat has an ergonomic design for healthy support, and its smooth surface doesn’t hold water.

Best Shockproof Seat: Sgodde Comfortable Bike Seat

Featuring dual shock-absorbing rubber balls, the SGODDE Comfortable Bike Seat is more stable and provides a better shock-absorbing effect on uneven tracks and terrains. Its hollow design allows for enhanced breathability, and a bright tail light at the rear ensures safe riding at night. The seat has a universal design to fit nearly all bikes, including a bike with two seats, electric, mountain, and road.

Best-Selling Seat: Bikeroo Oversized Comfort Bike Seat

Comfort is arguably the most crucial element in a bike, so having the right seat matters. The Bikeroo Oversized Comfort Bike Seat performs better here thanks to its thick and soft foam padding. It features dual spring suspension that distributes pressure across the surface of the saddle to prevent discomfort. Its wide size also provides optimal support.

Best High-Performance Seat: Planet Bike A.R.S. Classic Bike Seat

Best suited for commuter or cruiser bikes, the Planet Bike A.R.S Classic Seat is ideal for both short and long rides. Its anatomic relief features provide ample support and comfort, and it has a steel rail for optimal strength and to support different weights. The seat also has a sporty look that dramatically changes your bike’s appearance.

Best Leather Seat: Daway C99 Comfortable Men Leather Bike Seat

DAWAY C99 Bike Seat makes for a good pick for those who want a leather seat. Its PVC leather is wear-resistant for durability, and it’s also soft, elastic, and non-slip for a great user experience. The leather cushion harbors thicken widened high-density memory foam for optimal comfort, and it has a bright tail light for night visibility.

Best Ergonomic Design: Terry Liberator Y Gel Saddle – Men’s

For healthy pressure distribution while cycling, you can opt for Terry Liberator Y Gel Saddle. This seat is designed to accommodate your riding position and style. Its ergonomically shaped back panel reduces contact points while riding to minimize backpressure. Terry Liberator Y features multi-density foam padding with a broader contoured rear for optimal support and even weight distribution.

Best Waterproof Seat: Schwinn Quilted Spring Bike Seat

This Schwinn Quilted Spring Bike Seat offers a range of functional features, and it’s also waterproof thanks to its water-resistant cover. It doesn’t absorb or hold water — simply clean water drops from the surface and hop on your ride. The seat features extra-soft foam padding for comfort, and it comes with coil springs for absorbing road shock. Whether you’re a serious or casual cyclist, this retro-styled seat makes every ride smooth.

Best Premium Seat: Brooks England B17 Bike Saddle

If you’re looking to spend a little more, the Brooks England B17 Bike Saddle is a classic option to consider. This handmade bike seat is made from the finest vegetable-tanned leather for luxury and durability. It has natural ventilation to keep you cool during your rides, and it comes with a hook for attaching your bike seat bag.

Best Affordable Seat: Charge Spoon Cruiser Bike Seat

The Charge Spoon Cruiser Bike Seat makes an excellent option for those looking for comfort and affordability. It has an extra-wide base and soft PU foam for a comfortable riding experience, and its 7mm steel rails have fit indicator marks for effortless installation on your bike. This Charge bike seat is ideal for cruiser and recreational biking, allowing you to enjoy every ride.

Best Oversized Seat: YLG Oversized Comfort Bike Seat

Oversized seats perform well in rough tracks by supporting your weight and position, and the YLG Oversized Comfort Bike Seat is a truly fantastic option. Padded with high-density memory foam, this seat is super comfortable, while its PVC leather cover is waterproof, anti-scratch, and non-proof. It also has dual spring rubber ball suspension for stable and robust shock absorption.

Choose the Most Comfortable Bike Seat

Finding the best men’s bike seats definitely takes some time and research. Well, it’s worth it because buying an uncomfortable seat can make your riding experience quite miserable. The vast variance in riders’ needs means there are plenty of options out there.

So, take the time to look at the design, material, size, shape, and features of any bike saddle. Apart from these physical considerations, the ideal seat also depends on the type of riding you’re doing. For example, if you want a mountain bike seat, you have to consider your flexibility, sit bone width, and core strength.

While there are universal options that fit most bike styles, you still need to pay attention to any seat design. You want to find an option that supports your riding position and style, and you shouldn’t compromise comfort for looks, brand, or other secondary attributes.

What is the difference between a bike seat for a man vs a woman?

Some people think that the differences are relatively insignificant between men and women when it comes to bicycle seats. Well, they’re wrong! It’s worth noting that men and women have different hips. As such, it’s wise to pick a saddle that suits your hip structure and size if you’re a regular rider.

The key difference is in the size and shape of the saddle. Women’s seats are shorter and broader, while men’s seats are narrow and long. This is because narrower saddles negatively affect female cyclists, according to a 2015 study. Their pelvic bones are set wider apart than in men, so their hips are wider —meaning they’ll need wider or oversized bike seats to ride comfortably.

Still, there are unisex options that are suitable for both men and women. Just make sure to pick an option that supports your hip size.

Editors' Recommendations