 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Outdoors

The Manual may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

Forget the Ikon pass or an Epic ski pass – ski or snowboard these Vermont mountains for a quarter of the price

The snow here is just as good

Louis Cinquanto
By
Signs for ski trails at Mad River Glen
Flo21 / Openverse

Did you wait too long to snag your Epic ski pass or the Ikon pass and are starting to scramble to find a ski destination for this winter? Consider grabbing your skis or snowboard and heading to Vermont for some incredibly authentic East Coast skiing.

The Green Mountain State shares six total mountains across the Ikon and Epic passes, but the state is also renowned for its catalog of high-quality independent mountains. Each of these mountains has a different feel to it, but they never stray from that “local mountain” vibe.

Man skiing at Smuggler's Notch
Robbie Shade / Openverse

Why ski locally?

Think of these local mountains as little hole-in-the-wall diners, and the larger commercial mountains like Denny’s. You know what you’re going to get at Denny’s. The dining experience is repeatable and there isn’t too much separating one from the other. But unlike the Denny’s of the world, the little-hole-in-the-wall joints feel a bit more unique and laid back. The crowds are slimmer and it’s a bit less flashy, but it’s an experience completely of its own.

Recommended Videos

Plus, hitting up these independently owned diners will help give back. Your dough will go directly into the diner’s pockets and not to a bunch of corporate suits to divvy up among themselves. But enough of the diner analogy — let’s drop in and get the scoop on some gnarly local mountains in the great state of Vermont.

Snowboarder riding down trail at Smuggler's Notch
Robbie Shade / Openverse

Smugglers’ Notch

Often referred to as “Smugg’s,” “Smuggler’s,” or in some cases, “The Notch,” this beautiful Vermont ski resort perched right down the road from Stowe has a little bit of everything, whether you’re crashing for the weekend as a family, or getting together with the squad for some afternoon turns.

Related

First, the mountain is split into three peaks: Morse Mountain, Madonna Mountain, and Sterling Mountain. Morse Mountain is where you’ll find all the beginner terrain. It’s conveniently situated next to Smugg’s mountainside lodging and town center and is designed perfectly for family-friendly vacays.

Madonna and Sterling are only accessible from Morse Mountain by shuttle bus or from Morse’s beginner traverser, Midway, which you can find directly off the summit chair. Madonna and Sterling are where you’ll find intermediate and expert-only terrain.

For all you glade nuts and tree skiers, Smugg’s, in total, offers a whopping 750-plus acres of available woods skiing in between trails, along with tons of freestyle terrain to flash your steez. Did I mention Smugg’s is home to the northeast’s only triple-black diamond? Pro-tip: Follow signs for Black Hole when ripping down Madonna I lift line.

As a heads up, there’s not too much beginner terrain outside of Morse Mountain, so plan accordingly.

Ski trail at Bolton Valley
Rob Friesel / Openverse

Bolton Valley

Just a 30-to-40-minute drive from the lakeside city of Burlington, Bolton Valley provides some of the most affordable and accessible high-quality skiing and snowboarding in northwestern Vermont. You can shred Bolton’s three peaks — Vista, Wilderness, and Timberline — for as low as $89 during non-peak dates. When you compare that to the $170 plus dollars you would spend for an all-day pass to other Vermont mountains like Sugarbush or Stowe, it’s practically highway robbery!

In terms of terrain, Vista Peak is Bolton’s most expansive. Off of the top chair, you get your choice of anything from corduroy groomers to (sometimes) knee-deep glades.

It may be hard to catch on a cloudy day, but a ginormous wind turbine sits off Vista Peak’s summit chair. Installed in 2009, this 100-plus foot wind turbine produces approximately 300,000 kilowatt hours of power annually and can start producing electricity at wind speeds as low as 6 mph. Bolton is Vermont’s first ski mountain to integrate a wind turbine on-site, and the second one nationwide.

Wilderness Peak offers less on-trail traffic than Vista, as well as some intermediate runs, expert-only terrain, and gnarly glades right off the lift line. Timberline Peak is the shortest of the three but is fantastic for beginners and those transitioning from beginner to intermediate, or intermediate to advanced. Its size cultivates a fantastic learning environment.

For those who enjoy skiing after dark, Bolton also offers skiing under the stars every Tuesday through Saturday from sunset to 10 p.m. Along with the plentiful alpine skiing, Bolton provides access to tons of Nordic and backcountry skiing throughout Mansfield State Forest. All Nordic trails are groomed, mapped, and marked, while the backcountry is a bit more scattered and reliant on snowpack conditions.

Man skiing below Mad River Glen's single chair
Adam Franco / Openverse

Mad River Glen

To all of my snowboarders, I’m sorry, but I have to exclude you from this next listing, as Mad River Glen is one of the few “skier-only” mountains left in the country.

Mad River’s predominantly natural snowpack, steeply sloped chutes, and dense tree coverage make it known among skiers as being one of the most technical mountains on the East Coast, punctuated with the slogan “ski if you can.”

The mountain’s dramatic single-chair lift unloads you at “The Glen’s” summit, more than 3,700 feet in elevation, surrounding you exclusively with expert-only, quad-burning terrain and more than 2,000 feet of vertical drop. Once up top, there’s only one way to go: Down.

For you adrenaline junkies, head skier’s left off the single chair and follow signs for “Paradise.” After a few jump turns and some mogul maneuvering, you will stumble upon Mad River’s notorious 38-degree pitched run. It will have even the biggest powder nuts triple-checking if they have the right line.

Now, Mad River is almost entirely expert-only and more difficult terrain, but beginners can also give The Glen a go. Hop on the Birdland chair, and you will be dropped off at the top of some gently sloping groomers.

All things considered, Mad River is about as authentic a “SKI THE EAST” experience as it gets. If you’re in the area, give ‘er a rip!

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Louis Cinquanto
Louis Cinquanto
Outdoor Writer
Writing for all of the adventurers out there! Ski the East! #getoutside
Many ski resort opening days are this weekend, but El Niño may cause delays
There's been a serious lack of snow lately
Snowboarder riding down trail at Smuggler's Notch

Skiers and snowboarders ride a trail DTMG

There's been a lot of interest in how much snowfall ski resorts would have this season. After a monumental 2022-2023 snow sports season, few believed this year would rival last year. Rather than seeing a natural and expected dip in snowfall, we might face a real problem with ski resorts opening for the 2023-2024 season. And it seems we can blame El Niño.
What's happening with ski resort openings?
Utah, which had one of its heaviest snowfall seasons last winter, is well off its pace this year. Alta Ski Area, one of Utah's best ski resorts, has had 54.5 inches of snowfall this year. Last year, Alta reported 101 inches of snowfall by November 20.

Read more
Snowboarding tips: Set your snowboard stance for a winter of shredding
Your snowboard stance is the key to a successful run
Beech Mountain snowboarding

When you first learned how to snowboard, chances are you picked up your board from the rental shop, they asked you a few questions that you weren't totally sure of the answers to, and then you went off to learn how to snowboard — or to fall over on the mountain for a day. It's different now. You've bought your own snowboard. You're fully decked out and ready for the winter season. But your new bindings are still sitting alongside your pristine snowboard, waiting to be attached.

Whatever your snowboarding level, you can always benefit from a little ride optimization. Setting your snowboard stance correctly should be at the top of any list of snowboarding tips — or perhaps second, under finding a well-fitted pair of snowboard boots. Your stance underpins every move you make on the board. It amplifies your riding style. It sets you up for shredding powder, ripping groomers, or sending it big in the park. But first, you need to understand the difference between regular and goofy, get ride angles, stance width, and more. We're here to help you get set up.

Read more
Snowboard gear 101: Sintered vs extruded – which snowboard base is right for you?
Snowboard buying info you really need to know
Snowboarder making powder turn

Snowboarding is all about the glide. As you gain momentum and rip turns, there's an exhilaration like little else. Add in beautiful mountain surroundings, and sliding on snow is a seminal experience. But what makes a snowboard so slippery? Ultra-high-molecular-weight polyethylene (UHMWPE) has a unique combination of abrasion resistance and low friction. That makes it an ideal material for a snowboard's base, enabling lap after lap of high-speed fun. It just works.

Snowboarders have two base options when picking a new board: sintered and extruded. Each has its pluses and minuses and suits a particular rider. So what's the difference between the two? Let's dive in.

Read more