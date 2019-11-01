This time of year, you may be noticing a lot more facial hair making the rounds. It might be protection against the oncoming cold weather, and in some quarters, it may be preparation for deer hunting season, but it’s also time for Movember.

Mo-what you ask? The Movember Foundation is an international charity dedicated to changing men’s health for the better. The organization’s elevator pitch? “Whatever mustache you grow will save a bro.” Everyone (hopefully) wants to spend more time with our dads, brothers, partners, friends, and sons, but men don’t like to talk about health problems. Growing a mustache or beard — you know if you’ve ever done it — is an automatic conversation starter and can help get a chat going that saves lives. Once you start talking about why you’re growing a mustache or beard this time of year, it’s easy to move the conversation to health and wellness. Movember’s goals include reducing the number of men dying prematurely by 25% and halving the number of deaths from prostate and testicular cancer by 2030. Besides the two cancers, the focus of the Movember Foundation is also on mental health and suicide prevention. Much of the way we can help Movember get there is by getting men to talk about their own health issues, and how to address them.

How Can You Make a Difference?

First, sign up online (you can join The Manual team). Second, grow that ‘stache! You only have to keep it for 30 days. While letting your mustache do its thing, harass everyone you know to raise money to tackle these difficult issues facing men today. Third, get out there and move: walk or run 60 miles this month to mark the 60 men we lose each hour to suicide. Finally, host a “Mo-ment,” gathering friends, family, and colleagues to support your efforts — in person or on social media — with donations.

Perhaps most importantly, Movember encourages connectivity. Make time this month to check in with your buddies and male family members to catch up on life. Talk, especially about the tougher issues. We all know Thanksgiving can be a minefield — keep things intense but positive.

Also, know your numbers…those of us who are 50 and over should talk to a doctor about a prostate cancer test (45 and over if you are of African or Caribbean descent or have had a father or brother with prostate cancer).

Finally, grab a pair…no…literally…get down there and give a feel now and then to see what’s normal (in a hot shower is a perfect time) and then have a chat with the doctor if suddenly something…isn’t.

Movember itself has even partnered with Queer Eye’s Jonathan Van Ness and Mr. Peanut for this fun, informative video on proper ‘stache-growing.

Easy Tips on Growing a Mustache

Now, let’s get started on that mustache(or beard!) Put down that razor for a couple of days.

Moisturize, moisturize, moisturize. Without it, the itch may become unbearable. Get help. Have a chat with your barber about what kind of mustache or beard might complement your face’s shape and your beard’s texture. Keep it clean. Use a razor or a trimmer to keep things under control, so it’s obvious that you’re minding your Movember manners and not just being lazy. Buy stuff. Once the style starts to develop, don’t skimp on adding some new product to your grooming regimen. Remember: Facial skin and hair is different from that on the top of your head. Use beard wash and conditioners to keep things clean and soft. Beard oil is your friend. Work some bin, starting with the skin and working it out from the root to the ends to smooth split ends, manage flyaways, and keep your skin supple and soft.

Finally, check in with us here at The Manual on the regular. We’ll keep you up-to-date with any Movember news, collaborations, and fun that we hear about.

Products to Help Grow Your ‘Mo

Disco Face Mask

Start your beard with a strong foundation by giving yourself a cleansing mask before you even start growing. Brand new men’s product line Disco is a proud partner of Movember this year, pledging to raise $50,000. Beginning on November 1st, five dollars from every Disco face mask sold on letsdisco.co will be donated to support Movember’s global efforts. The mask takes TLC to a whole new level with a purifying blend of papaya, charcoal, willow bark extract, aloe and eucalyptus. And BTW, if you keep the mustache or beard, you can still use the mask on the exposed parts of your face for a healthy glow.

Bravo Sierra Face Moisturizer

Another new collection, Bravo Sierra has been field-tested by and for members of the United States military. We’d buy it for the tough-as-nails look of the packaging alone, but the product inside is pretty amazing, too. Grab this lightweight, silicone-free gel lotion. It’s got soothing aloe vera, so it makes it a great after-shave lotion if you are still doing some shaving, and blue algae and apple fruit extract for all-day hydration.

The Art of Shaving Facial Hair Maintenance Set

This kit will provide (almost) everything the bearded man will need to keep his facial hair looking fresh, clean, and soft all month. The set includes beard wash, beard conditioner, a specially formulated beard oil by Golddachs, and the Braun BT5090 Electric Beard Trimmer. The wash contains a blend of peppermint, rosemary, and eucalyptus essential oils, while the beard conditioner is enriched with olive, castor, and a touch of jojoba seed oils to leave the beard feeling soft with a light vanilla scent. The Braun BT5090 Electric Beard Trimmer is fully washable under running water.

