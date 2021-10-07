This Massive Air Fryer Is Ridiculously Cheap at Amazon Right Now

The Manual may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

Unless you’ve been living under a rock for the past year, you’ve undoubtedly heard all about air fryers and their magical ability to transform frozen chicken nuggets into crispy delicacies. Well, it’s all true, and you can find out for yourself with the awesome air fryer deals going on now at Amazon. Right now, you can get the Ultrean Deluxe XL Air Fryer for just $80, marked down from its regular price of $110 for a savings of $30, plus free shipping if you’re a Prime member.

Be the MVP on game day when you whip up incredibly delicious and surprisingly healthy buffalo wings for the gang. Get a gold star from your kids when you upgrade their dino nuggets from microwave-soggy to air fryer crispy. Score points with your partner when you present them with pro-chef quality chicken cordon bleu on your next night to cook. This XL air fryer from Ultrean does it all! Featuring an extra-large 6-quart capacity, you’ll be able to create delicious sides and entrees using this 8-in-1 electric cooker.

Air fryers work similarly to a convection oven on a much smaller scale. By allowing air to circulate on all sides, you can cook crispy and flavorful fried foods using little to no oil, butter, or other fat, making air fryers one of the healthiest ways to prepare foods. This Ultrean air fryer features user-friendly functions to properly cook a large variety of ingredients and dishes. Made with durable and easy to clean material, this air fryer is the perfect accessory for any home chef.

Ready to make air fryer magic in your household? Order the Ultrean Deluxe XL Air Fryer for just $80, and save $30 off the regular price of $110 when you get it from Amazon today. Impress your friends and family with deliciously crispy fries, chicken tenders, and more. This air fryer comes with a book of recipes designed specifically for this appliance, so you’ll never run out of ideas on appetizers and entrees! Order it today and get free delivery for Prime members.

