Give in to temptation with The Temptress cocktail

One often overlooked cocktail ingredient that comes charging to the fore at this time of year is the humble raspberry. With its sweet, tart, sharp flavor, it’s perfect for mixing with ingredients like Champagne or gin, as you can see in classic recipes like the Clover Club cocktail. But it’s also great for celebratory drinks with a touch of romance, thanks to its delicate red hue and associations of summer luxury.

An on-trend cocktail that makes use of raspberries as a star is The Temptress, recently developed by Bridget Albert, Senior Director of External Communications & Host of the Served Up Podcast at Southern Glazer’s. As well as raspberry puree — ideally freshly made if you have time, but we won’t complain if you’re in a rush and use store bought — it features rose water and chocolate bitters to celebrate romance season. There’s also the addition of gin and sparkling wine with lemon juice, a combination that I personally can never get enough of, to create a drink that’s a Valentine’s Day take on the classic French 75.

If you want something special and celebratory to drink tonight but you prefer your cocktails sharp and juicy rather than sweet, then this drink is the one for you.

The Temptress

Ingredients:

1 oz raspberry puree

½ oz rose water

½ oz fresh lemon juice

3 dashes chocolate bitters

3 oz sparkling wine

1 oz gin

Method:

Add all ingredients except for sparkling wine to an ice filled mixing glass. Shake well. Strain into a flute or coupe glass. Top with sparkling wine. Stir. Garnish with two raspberries on a pick. Enjoy!