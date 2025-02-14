 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Food & Drink

Give in to temptation with The Temptress cocktail

An enticing combination of raspberry, rose, and sparkling wine

By
Raspberries growing
ulleo / Pixabay

One often overlooked cocktail ingredient that comes charging to the fore at this time of year is the humble raspberry. With its sweet, tart, sharp flavor, it’s perfect for mixing with ingredients like Champagne or gin, as you can see in classic recipes like the Clover Club cocktail. But it’s also great for celebratory drinks with a touch of romance, thanks to its delicate red hue and associations of summer luxury.

An on-trend cocktail that makes use of raspberries as a star is The Temptress, recently developed by Bridget Albert, Senior Director of External Communications & Host of the Served Up Podcast at Southern Glazer’s. As well as raspberry puree — ideally freshly made if you have time, but we won’t complain if you’re in a rush and use store bought — it features rose water and chocolate bitters to celebrate romance season. There’s also the addition of gin and sparkling wine with lemon juice, a combination that I personally can never get enough of, to create a drink that’s a Valentine’s Day take on the classic French 75.

Recommended Videos

If you want something special and celebratory to drink tonight but you prefer your cocktails sharp and juicy rather than sweet, then this drink is the one for you.

Related

The Temptress

Southern Glazer's

Ingredients:

  • 1 oz raspberry puree
  • ½ oz rose water
  • ½ oz fresh lemon juice
  • 3 dashes chocolate bitters
  • 3 oz sparkling wine
  • 1 oz gin

Method:

Add all ingredients except for sparkling wine to an ice filled mixing glass. Shake well. Strain into a flute or coupe glass. Top with sparkling wine. Stir. Garnish with two raspberries on a pick. Enjoy!

Editors’ Recommendations

Georgina Torbet
Georgina Torbet
Georgina Torbet is a cocktail enthusiast based in Berlin, with an ever-growing gin collection and a love for trying out new…
Think pink for romance with this rum and rose petal cocktail
A recipe out of Louisiana for the love season
Valentine gift rose wrapped on sheet rose petals

If you're looking for something a bit different to ring in Valentine's Day, this rum and rose drink may be it. The recipe is created by Ari Ballard,  the Events Coordinator at Turning Tables, a New Orleans-based bar training program for Black and Brown hospitality professionals. It makes use of rum from Oxbow Rum Distillery, made using sugarcane grown in Pointe Coupée, Louisiana, on the banks of the Mississippi River.

As well as the rum, the Cupid Spritz incorporates the always popular additions of lemon juice for sharpness and soda water for fizz, but it's the rose petals and rose syrup that really mark this drink out as a Valentine's Day special. Rose can be a tricky ingredient to work with because of its strong floral flavor, so it is used here in just a small splash of rose syrup to give a hint of lush floral flavors without being overpowering.

Read more
Get in the romantic spirit with cocktails featuring high-end tequila
Colorful and delicious drinks for your Valentine's celebration
Prickled Pink

This Valentine's Day, the spirit of choice for cocktail fans seems to be tequila. With its increasing emphasis on high quality ingredients and traditional methods, tequila has come out of the shadows to be one of the most popular spirits for mixing in recent years, offering plenty of opportunities for experimentation with cocktails.

The brand Milagro has suggestions for romantic tequila cocktails, featuring classic romantic ingredients from Champagne to hot chocolate.
Sparkling Cristalino

Read more
Sip on the festive and beautiful Rosemary Orcadian cocktail
A complex, intriguing cocktail featuring Scotch and rosemary
Rosemary Orcadian

For something a bit special for this romance season, high-end whisky brand Highland Park has a cocktail recipe featuring its Highland Park 12 expression, a 12 year old spicy, smoky Scotch made using the heathered peat of Orkney.

The drink, named after the islands of Orkney with a title of Rosemary Orcadian, combines flavors of tart cranberry and sweet orange liqueur with a sharp note of lime and the herbaceous addition of rosemary simple syrup.

Read more