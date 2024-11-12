The Hearach Oloroso Cask Matured is a great choice for sherry fans

Fans of single malt Scotch whiskies from brands like The Macallan and GlenDronach know all about the appeal of sherry-aged and finished expressions. These same whisky drinkers will be excited to learn that the Isle of Harris Distillery is releasing its second permanent expression in The Hearach single malt series, The Hearach Oloroso Cask Matured.

The Hearach Oloroso Cask Matured

It matured entirely in first-fill Oloroso sherry butts from Bodega José y Miguel Martín in Jerez de la Frontera, Andalusia, Spain. The result is a lightly peated expression known for its flavor profile of candied orange peels, sweet sherry, wintry spices, candied nuts, and just a wisp of robust campfire smoke to balance everything nicely.

“After years of careful development, it’s finally time to share the next expression of The Hearach with the world – marking another milestone just one year after the outstanding success of The Hearach’s inaugural launch,” Simon Erlanger, Managing Director at Isle of Harris Distillery, said in a press release.

“The Hearach Oloroso Cask Matured has allowed us to build a strong connection between The Isle of Harris Distillery and the family sherry makers José y Miguel Martín of Andalusia. It has been an incredible experience working with a team with a similar dedication to craft and discovering the similarities between our cultures and communities.”

Where can I buy it?

Suppose you’re a sherried single malt fan or want to try a new, unique expression from an up-and-coming Scottish distillery. In that case, you can purchase The Hearach Oloroso Cask Matured at selected retailers for the suggested retail price of $80.