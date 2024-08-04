 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Food & Drink

This is the rarest pasta in the world

All about su filindeu

By
Raw spaghetti
ponce_photography / Pixabay

If fine food is your thing, Italy has got to be your biggest crush. The Mediterranean nation is a deep well of deliciousness, teeming with everything from iconic cheeses and high-elevation wines to pizza and some of the best olive oils on the planet. Perhaps it’s no surprise then that Italy is also home to the rarest pasta in the world.

Born in a small village in Sardinia, this special pasta continues to be made today, albeit by just a handful of the locals. Dubbed su filindeu, this pasta comes in a broth and is treated to some pecorino cheese. The dish goes back generations, something to the tune of 300 years, and it involves such an intricate design you’d think it was the work of a 3D printer. Assembled by hand, like so many delicious pasta varieties in Italy, su filindeu ends up being made of hundreds of individual strands, and when complete, looks almost like high thread count fabric.

Recommended Videos

Chances are good you’ll never try the pasta, but at least you’ll know about it.

A true original

Su Filindeu pasta
Wikimedia Commons

While some have tried their hand at su filindeu, most fail. Even celebrity chefs have attempted — unsuccessfully — to create this dish. Presently, just a few in the village of Nuoro know how to make the stuff. That puts the pasta in jeopardy of fading away, except for the fact that the families are working to pass the expertise on to the next generation. The stretching process is a work of art, and in the end, there are multiple layers assembled in a big circle before the pasta is broken up.

On the table, su filindeu is almost like a soup (think tortellini en brodo), served in a mutton broth. This is a special occasion dish, usually reserved for a mere two meals per year, on May 1 and October 4. Sardinians trek in from afar to revel in this eye-catching and decidedly scarce pasta.

The painstaking process

Broth soup steam
omar hesham2qwe / Shutterstock

Surely, a lot of trial and error has gone into su filindeu. The dish is incredibly intricate, with the semolina dough folded into minute threads much narrower than even angel hair. The name translates to “threads of God” in the local dialect, an apt name for the pasta. Part of the Ark of Taste, the dish epitomizes the slow food movement. Just 10 people are known to possess to know-how to make the pasta, but that number will likely increase as the next generation takes over and the community at large works to broaden awareness around the ultra-limited edition dish.

And that’s just the beginning. We’ve got related content on the best Italian cocktails. Don’t forget to check out our feature on making Neapolitan-style pizza at home. Mangia!

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Mark Stock
Mark Stock
Contributor
Mark Stock is a writer from Portland, Oregon. He fell into wine during the Recession and has been fixated on the stuff since…
A guide to Gewurztraminer, an intensely aromatic wine
It's okay. The waiter probably doesn't know how to pronounce it, either.
Glass of white wine

When ordering wine, whether or not we speak the language of its origin, most of us have gotten pretty good at perfecting certain pronunciations. Names like Sauvignon Blanc, Sangiovese, and Beaujolais just mindlessly roll off the tongue as we peruse our wine lists. Every so often, though, there comes a wine name that raises an eyebrow and ties our tongue into knots. Gewürztraminer is one of those wines. But despite its mouthful of consonants, Gewürztraminer is an absolute delight...once you figure out how to order it.

What is Gewürztraminer?

Read more
Arlow promises low-alcohol wines with full bodied flavors
The range includes a Sauvignon Blanc, Rosé, and Cabernet Sauvignon
arlow low alcohol wines edited tablescape

One of this year's biggest trends in drinks is, somewhat unexpectedly, about drinking less. Plenty of people who enjoy a drink are looking for options with lower alcohol or even no alcohol, but don't want to compromise on flavor. Although the world of low-abv and alcohol-free wines, beers, and spirits used to be rather uninspiring, in recent years distillers, winemakers, and brewers have stepped up to offer more options that have the flavor of classic drinks but less booze, creating drinks that you can enjoy all day long.

The California-based brand Arlow is launching its range of low-alcohol wines that are made in the U.S. The range includes a Sauvignon Blanc, Rosé, and Cabernet Sauvignon, each of which comes in at a mellow 6.5% abv. Compared to traditional wines, it's a lower amount of alcohol, but the brand promises that the wines keep the full flavor experience.

Read more
This IPA cocktail breaks all the rules
Combing IPA with Aperol and grapefruit juice for a rich, sharp drink
Hazy IPA

No style of beer has taken the world by storm quite as much as the IPA. From the juicy, lush West Coast IPAs to the more hazily defined East Coast IPAs, you'll find a whole world of styles and flavors within this booming beer category.

The one thing that all IPAs have in common in a strong, hoppy flavor -- though not all IPAs have to be bitter hop bombs. And while the style has traditionally be associated with higher abvs to carry more flavor, there are also a range of low-abv options which have become available in recent years, so you can enjoy an IPA that you can sip on all day.

Read more