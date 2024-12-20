 Skip to main content
Get dark and moody with these spiced rum holiday cocktails

These dark and delicious delights make the season a little bit sinister

By
spiced rum holiday cocktails kraken black eggnog 2
The Kraken

Spiced rums are one of those spirits which are enormously popular in simple mixed drinks like a rum and coke, but can be a bit of a challenge to mix cocktails with. As they tend to pack a big flavor punch and be somewhat sweet, you need to balance out all of that rum heft with other powerful ingredients like coffee, eggnog, or pineapple.

If you’re looking for some inspiration and some holiday fun, then the brand The Kraken has suggestions for how to mix its dark spiced rum into dark and moody cocktails. If you’re the kind of person who wishes Halloween was all year round, then you’ll love these playful takes on holiday drinks including a take on eggnogg, an Espresso Martini variations, and a dark and fruity option which makes use of activated charcoal for extra blackness and depth.

Kraken Eggnog

The Kraken

Ingredients:

  • 1 part The Kraken Black Spiced Rum
  • 4 parts Eggnog
  • Garnishes: Grated Cinnamon, Grated Nutmeg

Method: Combine all ingredients in an eggnog or highball glass and stir. Sprinkle cinnamon and nutmeg over the top.

Krakaccino

The Kraken

Ingredients:

  • 2 oz The Kraken Gold Spiced Rum
  • .05 oz Irish Cream
  • 1 oz Espresso
  • Whipped Cream
  • Garnish: Cinnamon Stencil of The Beast

Method:

Combine all ingredients in a glass rimmed with chocolate sauce. Top with whipped cream and garnish with a cinnamon stencil of The Beast.

Naughty Coal

The Kraken

Ingredients:

  • 2 oz The Kraken Black Spiced Rum
  • ¾ oz simple syrup
  • ½ capsule of activated charcoal
  • 1.5 ounces pineapple juice

Method:

Combine all ingredients in a shaker with ice. Pour into a glass and serve over ice.

Georgina Torbet
Georgina Torbet
Georgina Torbet is a cocktail enthusiast based in Berlin, with an ever-growing gin collection and a love for trying out new…
