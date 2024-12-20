Get dark and moody with these spiced rum holiday cocktails

Table of Contents Table of Contents Kraken Eggnog Krakaccino Naughty Coal

Spiced rums are one of those spirits which are enormously popular in simple mixed drinks like a rum and coke, but can be a bit of a challenge to mix cocktails with. As they tend to pack a big flavor punch and be somewhat sweet, you need to balance out all of that rum heft with other powerful ingredients like coffee, eggnog, or pineapple.

If you’re looking for some inspiration and some holiday fun, then the brand The Kraken has suggestions for how to mix its dark spiced rum into dark and moody cocktails. If you’re the kind of person who wishes Halloween was all year round, then you’ll love these playful takes on holiday drinks including a take on eggnogg, an Espresso Martini variations, and a dark and fruity option which makes use of activated charcoal for extra blackness and depth.

Recommended Videos

Kraken Eggnog

Ingredients:

1 part The Kraken Black Spiced Rum

4 parts Eggnog

Garnishes: Grated Cinnamon, Grated Nutmeg

Method: Combine all ingredients in an eggnog or highball glass and stir. Sprinkle cinnamon and nutmeg over the top.

Krakaccino

Ingredients:

2 oz The Kraken Gold Spiced Rum

.05 oz Irish Cream

1 oz Espresso

Whipped Cream

Garnish: Cinnamon Stencil of The Beast

Method:

Combine all ingredients in a glass rimmed with chocolate sauce. Top with whipped cream and garnish with a cinnamon stencil of The Beast.

Naughty Coal

Ingredients:

2 oz The Kraken Black Spiced Rum

¾ oz simple syrup

½ capsule of activated charcoal

1.5 ounces pineapple juice

Method:

Combine all ingredients in a shaker with ice. Pour into a glass and serve over ice.