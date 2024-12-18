Welcome the new year in style with these classy gin cocktails

Table of Contents Table of Contents Midnight Sparkle Silent Star Fizz

When it comes to celebrating the New Year, the most obvious and traditional choice is Champagne. But if you love to mix at your home bar and you’d like to try something special to impress your guests this year, then you can try serving them some special cocktails.

These recipes from Silent Pool Gin feature the gin’s smooth profile and delicately floral flavor. They are also understated and classy; the perfect celebration drinks for a special occasion with a sophisticated vibe. The Midnight Sparkle uses the unusual combination of gin plus mandarin juice and Crème de Chocolat, topped up with sparkling wine for a bubbly celebration. While the Silent Star Fizz adds rich deep flavors of gin with triple sec and Luxardo Maraschino, plus lemon juice and Angostura bitters, with a dash of Champagne for a special and memorable holiday tipple.

Silent Pool is based in the UK but is also available in stores across the US, and you can find a store stocking it here.

Midnight Sparkle

Ingredients:

50ml Silent Pool Gin Classic

10ml Crème de Chocolat

15m Mandarin Juice

Sparkling White Wine

Method:

Add all the ingredients except the sparkling wine into a shaker with ice. Strain into a flute Top with sparkling wine Garnish with a mandarin wedge.

Glassware: Flute

Silent Star Fizz

Ingredients:

50ml Silent Pool Gin Classic

7.5ml Triple Sec

7.5ml Luxardo Maraschino

15ml Lemon Juice

7.5 Cane Sugar Syrup

2ds Angostura Bitters

Dash of Champagne

Method:

Shake all ingredients with ice and fine strain into pre-prepared glass.

Glassware: Coupette