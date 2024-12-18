Welcome the new year in style with these classy gin cocktails

When it comes to celebrating the New Year, the most obvious and traditional choice is Champagne. But if you love to mix at your home bar and you’d like to try something special to impress your guests this year, then you can try serving them some special cocktails.
These recipes from Silent Pool Gin feature the gin’s smooth profile and delicately floral flavor. They are also understated and classy; the perfect celebration drinks for a special occasion with a sophisticated vibe. The Midnight Sparkle uses the unusual combination of gin plus mandarin juice and Crème de Chocolat, topped up with sparkling wine for a bubbly celebration. While the Silent Star Fizz adds rich deep flavors of gin with triple sec and Luxardo Maraschino, plus lemon juice and Angostura bitters, with a dash of Champagne for a special and memorable holiday tipple.
Silent Pool is based in the UK but is also available in stores across the US, and you can find a store stocking it here.
Midnight Sparkle
Ingredients:
- 50ml Silent Pool Gin Classic
- 10ml Crème de Chocolat
- 15m Mandarin Juice
- Sparkling White Wine
Method:
- Add all the ingredients except the sparkling wine into a shaker with ice.
- Strain into a flute
- Top with sparkling wine
- Garnish with a mandarin wedge.
Glassware: Flute
Silent Star Fizz
Ingredients:
- 50ml Silent Pool Gin Classic
- 7.5ml Triple Sec
- 7.5ml Luxardo Maraschino
- 15ml Lemon Juice
- 7.5 Cane Sugar Syrup
- 2ds Angostura Bitters
- Dash of Champagne
Method:
- Shake all ingredients with ice and fine strain into pre-prepared glass.
Glassware: Coupette