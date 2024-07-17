 Skip to main content
Simona Tabasco’s spicy, refreshing vermouth spritz

The White Lotus star worked with mixologist Maura Milia on the spritz recipe

By
simona tabasco spritz hero image from sicily with love as she explores taormina martini
Martini

White Lotus star and Italian icon Simona Tabasco hails from Naples, but she’s been down to Sicily to drink aperitivo and to share a favorite cocktail recipe. Sicily is not only where White Lotus was filmed, but is also a enthusiastic home of aperitivo culture, with Sicilians getting together in the late afternoon or early evening to share a light drink before dinner. Drinks like spritzes, amaros, and vermouths are popular and are typically drunk along with small snacks like bruschetta or olives to get ready for the big meal to come.

Tabasco has teamed up with the brand Martini to create a light spritz using white vermouth, which is more dry and crisp that it better-known red counterpart. If you’ve only ever tried dry vermouth in a martini then it’s worth trying in other drinks too, as it has some of the tartness and sharpness of a good white wine but plenty of sweetness too, giving it a thicker, heavier texture that works well in cocktails.

Recommended Videos

“Sicily holds a special place in my heart, it’s a magical place to be in the summertime,” said Tabasco. “I have had so many fun times sharing aperitivo with friends on the stunning terrace at Morgana Bar, or soaking up the energy at BamBar, my favorite spot for a refreshing granita and alfresco Martini Spritzato.”

The cocktail was developed by mixologist Maura Milia, who said, “It was a dream to work with Simona on this signature drink, a new recipe for Martini with a touch of spice is very exciting. This year, spicy cocktails have been leading the charge with the fiery trend gaining momentum as bar professionals are reaching for chilies, hot sauce and other punchy ingredients to really make an impact.”

Martini Simona Spritz

Ingredients:

  • 50ml Martini Bianco
  • 50ml Prosecco
  • 50ml Soda
  • Dash of Chili Tincture

Method:

Build in a spritz glass over lots of ice and stir gently. Garnish with a mint sprig, lemon wheel, and sliced fresh chilies.

Topics
Georgina Torbet
Georgina Torbet
Georgina Torbet is a cocktail enthusiast based in Berlin, with an ever-growing gin collection and a love for trying out new…
