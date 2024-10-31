 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Food & Drink

San Diego Beer Week kicks off tomorrow

Highlights from a major west coast beer gathering

By
A glass of beer on a beach
George Cox / Unsplash

One of the nation’s largest beer-centric gatherings starts tomorrow. San Diego Beer Week, the product of the San Diego Brewers Guild, is an impressive 10-day gathering in and around one of America’s great craft-loving cities. Attendees can pop into the many bars, breweries and restaurants taking part for special gatherings celebrating the local beer scene.

It’s a fitting event for a city long known for its beer. While the craft beer capital of America is a constant subject of debate, San Diego is no doubt a finalist, with more than 150 labels occupying its home turf. Next week begins the celebration of what all those producers have been turning out.

Gose beers
iStock

Events range from special tasting flights and new releases to larger festivals. Marquee offerings include the San Diego Bay Wine & Food Festival starting November 3rd, a beer and cheese pairing event curated by esteemed brewery AleSmith November 4th, and the Capital of Craft Beer Fest on November 9th. This event is the crescendo of beer week, featuring some 30 labels, tastings, food trucks, and live music. There are special collaboration brews and even opportunities for attendees to engage in neighborhood cleanups too.

Recommended Videos

Need another reason to attend? Well, the forecast calls for temperatures in the low 70s all week long. That, and you’d be a stone’s throw from the beach.

Related

While we’re on topic, check out some of our recent features, ranging from topics like pairing beer and food and the best imperial stouts for a good wintertime sip, especially if you can’t make it to sunny San Diego. And here’s one for your brain on helpful beer terminology, so you can be in the know.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Mark Stock
Mark Stock
Contributor
Mark Stock is a writer from Portland, Oregon. He fell into wine during the Recession and has been fixated on the stuff since…
This collaboration beer may hint at the future of brewing
Introducing Kernza beers
Deschutes Kernza Lager.

Beer news is tough to keep up with. One minute non-alcoholic brands are backing internationally-renowned sports franchises and the next a producer is working with a brand new hop variety. One of the latest developments involves a beer made with a new grain source.

Oregon's Deschutes Brewery and Patagonia Provisions (yes, that Patagonia makes nibbles like great tinned fish) have teamed up to create Kernza® Lager and Non-Alcoholic Kernza® Golden Brew, which dropped the beginning of last month. Perhaps most interestingly, the beers are made with the namesake grain, a product of wheatgrass and a perennial crop. The plant requires less resources to grow, works as a great cover crop, and may even help improve or maintain soil health, as reported by the USDA.

Read more
How a Michelin-starred restaurant pairs beer and food
Pairing beer and food like a pro
Moody Tongue table.

Move over wine, beer can pair to exceptional heights, too. Sure, a good cheap beer is fantastic with a ballpark hot dog, but the beverage can do some heavy lifting, too. Considering the many styles and added ingredients in beer, one could argue that it has the pairing prowess of the best wines out there.

We chatted all things beer and food -- beer pairings -- with Jared Rouben. He's the brewmaster at Moody Tongue, a restaurant that specializes in combining those two very things. In fact, it has pulled the feat off so well that the place currently holds two Michelin stars.

Read more
Sierra Nevada releases 2024 version of Celebration Fresh Hop IPA
Sierra Nevada's fresh hop is back
Celebration IPA can.

Per one of the longest running American IPA releases in the nation, Sierra Nevada has dropped its latest Celebration Fresh Hop IPA. The beer is a perfectly bitter ale, arriving in the wake of the latest hop harvest. As one of the major players in the craft beer movement, Sierra Nevada is a label we always like to pay attention to.

Available now through December, the beer offers a pleasant mix of biscuit and caramel notes, checking in at 6.8% ABV. The iconic California label first launched the beer way back in 1981. Since, it has grown to become one of the most-anticipated beer releases among west coast breweries, if not nationwide.

Read more