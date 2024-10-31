Highlights from a major west coast beer gathering

One of the nation’s largest beer-centric gatherings starts tomorrow. San Diego Beer Week, the product of the San Diego Brewers Guild, is an impressive 10-day gathering in and around one of America’s great craft-loving cities. Attendees can pop into the many bars, breweries and restaurants taking part for special gatherings celebrating the local beer scene.

It’s a fitting event for a city long known for its beer. While the craft beer capital of America is a constant subject of debate, San Diego is no doubt a finalist, with more than 150 labels occupying its home turf. Next week begins the celebration of what all those producers have been turning out.

Events range from special tasting flights and new releases to larger festivals. Marquee offerings include the San Diego Bay Wine & Food Festival starting November 3rd, a beer and cheese pairing event curated by esteemed brewery AleSmith November 4th, and the Capital of Craft Beer Fest on November 9th. This event is the crescendo of beer week, featuring some 30 labels, tastings, food trucks, and live music. There are special collaboration brews and even opportunities for attendees to engage in neighborhood cleanups too.

Need another reason to attend? Well, the forecast calls for temperatures in the low 70s all week long. That, and you’d be a stone’s throw from the beach.

