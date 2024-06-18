Ramsbury Distillery debuts a lemon balm gin

A new gin is available for summer, as the Ramsbury Distillery out the the UK is creating a lemon balm-flavored spirit. The London Dry style of gin is traditionally crisp in flavor with prominent citrus peel notes, so the addition of lemon balm adds a warmer citrus note to the spirit, along with 12 other classic botanicals used in Ramsbury Distillery.

“Crafted with wheat grown on our farm, this gin is a true testament to our dedication to quality and flavor,” Ramsbury Distillery writes. “Ben, our distillery manager, handpicked fresh lemon balm leaves from our garden and masterfully distilled them with our signature juniper-forward botanicals. The result is a vibrant, refreshing, and perfectly balanced London Dry Lemon Gin. Indulge in the taste of summer with every sip.”

Recommended Videos

The most obvious drinks suggestion for this gin would be a gin and tonic, though it could also be used for lemon-forward drinks like a sunflower or a gin sour. As well as a lemony flavor, lemon balm also has a hint of mint which could add a lightly zingy note to these cocktails.

The bottles of Lemon Balm Gin will be 40% abv and will sell for a price of around $45 for a 700 ml bottle. The spirit offers “a zesty and herbaceous lemon flavor, balanced with traditional gin notes of a classic London Dry, ending on a crisp and citrus finish,” according to the brand.

This is a limited release and will be available from now on, so pick this up if you’re looking for a summer tipple.

Editors' Recommendations