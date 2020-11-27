The Manual may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

This winter season you’re going to want to invest in an air fryer. Cooking with an air fryer has become wildly popular thanks to its ability to fry foods using little to no oil with just one quick and easy appliance. Air fryers cut down on oil and are still able to make your favorite snacks — fried wings for football season — golden and crispy. Grab an air fryer this Black Friday for your kitchen and you can feel less guilty about that second serving of chicken wings and fries. Right now, Bed, Bath, and Beyond has an excellent deal on this Power XL 5-Quart Vortex Air Fryer. Normally priced at $100, you can get it for $45 right now and save 55% off, plus you can order and pick up if you want it right away.

The Power XL 5-Quart Vortex Air Fryer is a size large enough to help serve just you or your friends and family. It has plenty of temperature settings in its LED screen, reaching up to 400 degrees Fahrenheit, and can make a variety of meals. With so many Air Fryer recipes and cookbooks out there, the options are endless. It makes a great addition to your kitchen tools because it makes home cooking speedy and healthy. Try air frying your wings instead of deep frying them and you’ll still get that golden, crispy finish. The 10 program pre-set lets you air fry, broil, bake, roast, dehydrate, and more.

If you’re looking for something similar for a cheaper price, the Emerald 5.2 Digital Air Fryer is also discounted. Normally $80, you can save $40 off, bringing the price down to $40. Both of the air fryers can heat up to 400 degrees Fahrenheit but the Power XL Vortex Air Fryer has 10 pre-programmed smart settings with precise temperature control while the Emerald Digital Air Fryer has 7 pre-programmed settings with adjustable temperature control.

Act fast, items are running low quickly. If you want to shop a great budget air fryer deal this holiday season, be sure to hurry because this Black Friday deal won’t last for long.

