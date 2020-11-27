  1. Food & Drink
This Cheap Air Fryer is Only $45 Right Now, Enjoy Guilt-Free Fried Foods

By

This winter season you’re going to want to invest in an air fryer. Cooking with an air fryer has become wildly popular thanks to its ability to fry foods using little to no oil with just one quick and easy appliance. Air fryers cut down on oil and are still able to make your favorite snacks — fried wings for football season — golden and crispy. Grab an air fryer this Black Friday for your kitchen and you can feel less guilty about that second serving of chicken wings and fries. Right now, Bed, Bath, and Beyond has an excellent deal on this Power XL 5-Quart Vortex Air Fryer. Normally priced at $100, you can get it for $45 right now and save 55% off, plus you can order and pick up if you want it right away.

The Power XL 5-Quart Vortex Air Fryer is a size large enough to help serve just you or your friends and family. It has plenty of temperature settings in its LED screen, reaching up to 400 degrees Fahrenheit, and can make a variety of meals. With so many Air Fryer recipes and cookbooks out there, the options are endless. It makes a great addition to your kitchen tools because it makes home cooking speedy and healthy. Try air frying your wings instead of deep frying them and you’ll still get that golden, crispy finish. The 10 program pre-set lets you air fry, broil, bake, roast, dehydrate, and more.

If you’re looking for something similar for a cheaper price, the Emerald 5.2 Digital Air Fryer is also discounted. Normally $80, you can save $40 off, bringing the price down to $40. Both of the air fryers can heat up to 400 degrees Fahrenheit but the Power XL Vortex Air Fryer has 10 pre-programmed smart settings with precise temperature control while the Emerald Digital Air Fryer has 7 pre-programmed settings with adjustable temperature control.

Act fast, items are running low quickly. If you want to shop a great budget air fryer deal this holiday season, be sure to hurry because this Black Friday deal won’t last for long.

More Black Friday Kitchen Deals

If you’re looking for more great discounts on kitchen appliances, we’ve found quite a few. Right now there are some great Black Friday kitchen knives and SodaStream sales happening, and you can get a taste of more sales like this below:
Bed Bath & Beyond Kitchen Deals

Up to 57% off
Step up the functionality of your kitchen as well as your cooking game all while saving cash with Bed Bath & Beyond's deals.
Best Buy Kitchen Appliance Deals

Score fantastic deals on small and major appliances from Best Buy, like pressure cookers, blenders, and refrigerators. Samsung, KitchenAid, Bosch, and LG are just some of the brands on sale.
Appliances Connection Sale

Up to 30% off
Appliances Connection has announced huge Black Friday savings on major appliances, like discounts of up to 30% off and a Buy 1 Get 1 Free deal on select Viking appliances.
Amazon Kitchen Deals

Up to 30% off
Shop awesome kitchen deals on Amazon this Black Friday and Cyber Monday. Various kitchen devices are on sale -- from coffeemakers to Instant Pots and sous vide machines.
NutriBullet Blenders Sale

25% off with Discount Code GETGIFTING
Whip up flavorful smoothies, dips, sauces and more with a NutriBullet blender. The brand is offering various models on sale for up to 25% off.
Instant Pot Duo Mini 3-Qt. 7-in-1 Pressure Cooker

$60 $100
The Instant Pot Duo Mini replaces seven kitchen appliances with 14 one-touch cooking presets. The 3-quart size is perfect for cooking for one or two.
