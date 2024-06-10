 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Food & Drink

Grab some pastis and try a Mauresque cocktail

The Mauresque cocktail is perfect for a hot summer day

By
Stephan Coudassot / Unsplash

One of the great delights of being a cocktail enthusiast is trying new flavors and drinks from around the world that you might be not exposed to otherwise. One drink that’s popular in its home country of France but rarely seen outside it is pastis — an anise-flavored spirit that’s commonly enjoyed as an aperetif (and occasionally used in cooking as well). Flavor-wise, pastis is similar to its better-known cousin, absinthe, but it doesn’t have such pronounced bitterness and uses milder star anise for flavoring rather than the brash green anise.

That makes pastis a more sippable, mellow alternative to absinthe. On hot days, it’s commonly mixed with water and ice for a pre-dinner drink. This preparation is also responsible for the drink’s most distinctive feature: when water is added, it turns from clear yellow to soft, milky white.

Recommended Videos

If you do decide to do some experimenting and pick up a bottle of pastis for the summer, then as well as enjoying it in the classic style, you can also use it in cocktails. In a recent profile in Punch, the bartenders from Paris’s CopperBay bar share one of their favorite preparations for pastis, which is a cocktail called the Mauresque.

Related

How to make a Mauresque

To make a Mauresque, you mix two parts pastis with one part orgeat, the sweet almond syrup often used in Tiki drinks. Stir well, then pour into a glass and top up with around five parts of ice and water.

This is a classic cocktail in the south of France, where is is often made with a higher percentage of orgeat for a sweeter drink. The experts at the CopperBay recommend toning down the sweetness to let the anise flavor shine, but if you have a sweeter tooth, then you can always bump up the syrup to suit your tastes.

Enjoy this as a refreshing tipple before a good meal.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Georgina Torbet
Georgina Torbet
Georgina Torbet is a cocktail enthusiast based in Berlin, with an ever-growing gin collection and a love for trying out new…
Everyone loves a Manhattan — but you should try it with rum
Try a Manhattan with a twist
Manhattan

When it comes to classic cocktails, few are more iconic than the Manhattan. Popular since the 1800s, the combination of whiskey, sweet vermouth, and orange bitters has been delighting whiskey enthusiasts for decades and has seen a real resurgence in recent years as whiskey mania has swept the cocktail scene.

But like all good cocktails, the Manhattan is open to variations -- from using different types of vermouth to adding a dash of absinthe, there are plenty of ways to change up this classic stirred drink. However, one option that might sound sacrilegious to some but is well worth a try is ditching the whiskey all together, and replacing it with rum instead.
How to make a Rum Manhattan
The rum Manhattan combines 2 ounces of dark rum with 1 ounce of sweet vermouth, which is stirred together over ice. You can add a dash of either Angostura or orange bitters as you prefer, and strain into a cocktail glass before garnishing with either an orange twist or the traditional cherry.

Read more
Check out these 3 award-winning rums out of Puerto Rico from new brand Sonrisa
Who doesn't love new rum options?
sonrisa puerto rico rum family alternate horizontal 2

Today sees the launch of a new spirit from Puerto Rico: Sonrisa rum. The brand offers three styles of rum: the aged Reserva, the gold Oro Especial, and the silver Platino, which are currently available in restaurants, bars, and retail stores in Florida, Nevada, and New York. It's also available in 32 states via a new e-commerce platform that enables online ordering and delivery to your doorstep.

The rums have already been recognized with awards at the 2024 San Francisco World Spirits Competition, including a gold medal for the Reserva with its notes of cacao and clove, and a silver medal each for the Oro Especial — with notes of caramel and marshmallow — and Platino with notes of cane and vanilla.

Read more
This summer’s most refreshing cocktail is the Lillet Spritz
Lillet

Now that the days are getting longer and the evenings warmer, it's time to enjoy the pleasures of a refreshing summer drink. A classic summer cocktail should be light, easy to sip, and capture some of the tastes of the season -- and for a bonus, it should be easy to make as well. After all, who wants to be sweating over a busy bar when there's a balmy summer evening to enjoy?

The go-to summer sipper I'd recommend for a relaxed evening is a Lillet Spritz. If you haven't tried Lillet, an aromatized wine that's similar to vermouth, you can drink it neat or over ice. But it's great for cocktails, too, as it has a blend of sweet grape flavors and herbal bitterness that makes it an interesting and complex ingredient to mix with.
How to make a Lillet Spritz
A Lillet Spritz is just about as simple as a drink can be: equal parts of Lillet Blanc and soda water, for a bubbly, refreshing beverage. What sets this apart, though, is the addition of extras. Some people like to add mint or strawberry, but the thing I can't get enough of is cucumber. Add thinly sliced cucumber wheels to your spritz -- and I mean a lot of cucumber wheels -- and it'll add a lovely savory, green note that goes great with the underlying herbal flavors of the Lillet. I like to serve this in a big copa glass with one large ice cube to keep it cool without watering it down.

Read more