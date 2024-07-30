 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Food & Drink

This unique ancestral mezcal is distilled with Wagyu beef

Paquera's Mezcal Ancestral with Wagyu is distilled with beef for a rich flavor and buttery texture

By
paquera vez en cuando0402
Paquera

You know Wagyu beef as a high-end food ingredient — but how about using it in a liquor? That’s the idea of a unique new mezcal which brings real Wagyu into the distillation process to add a rich, savory note to the agave spirit.

The invention comes from brand Paquera, an artisanal mezcal cooperative out of Oaxaca. Paquera makes mezcal which is categorized as ancestral, a strict certification which requires the spirit to be prepared using traditional methods. The agave must be crushed by hand using mallets or using a mule-driven stone mill, and it must be cooked in an underground pit oven using rocks or firewood. The agave juices are left in vats made of wood, stone, clay, or animal skin to ferment naturally, and the distillation includes both the fibers and the juice of the agave.

Recommended Videos

All of this creates a mezcal which is rich in flavor and which keeps the traditional methods of mezcal making alive. But ancestral mezcals needn’t be purely traditional, as the new release from Paquera shows.

Paquera’s Mezcal Ancestral with Wagyu uses open-range Tajima Wagyu from the Arrington Ranch in Twin Bridges, Montana. The beef is wrapped in twine and suspended in the clay pots in which the first part of the distillation process happens, letting flavors drip from the Wagyu and into the mezcal. This brings along not only flavors but also texture, adding a rich buttery finish to the spirit.

The brand is also releasing its Mezcal Artesanal with Mango, which uses mangoes to add fruity notes to the mezcal.

You can purchase the limited edition Wagyu mezcal from tomorrow, July 31, from Paquera’s website.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Georgina Torbet
Georgina Torbet
Georgina Torbet is a cocktail enthusiast based in Berlin, with an ever-growing gin collection and a love for trying out new…
The best French wines for toasting the 2024 Paris Olympics
Olympics and wine: A timely pairing
Three glasses of champagne

The Olympics are upon us. It's time to raise a glass to your favorite athlete; just make sure there's something good in there. We suggest some of the best French wines, fitting pours given that the 2024 Games take place in Paris.

There are countless reasons to celebrate, even if you're not nuts about the Olympics. For starters, this international gathering of the globe's top talent only takes place every four years. And this year, it takes place in a land synonymous with wine, from festive Champagne to graceful Sancerre.

Read more
This is officially the World’s Best Bar
Winners were announced at trade conference Tales of the Cocktail
tales of the cocktail best bar alquimico talesofthecocktail2024 joshbrastedtalesofthecocktailfoundation18thannualspiritedawar

Tales of the Cocktail, one of the world's biggest cocktail and spirits conferences, is underway in New Orleans. And as part of the festivities, the Tales of the Cocktail Foundation has shared the winners of the 2024 Spirited Awards, announcing the top picks in categories like best bartender, best bar team best cocktail menu and -- the most prestigious of all -- World's Best Bar.

The winner of the top honors this year is Alquímico in Cartagena de Indias, Colombia, known for its multisensory experiences, use of local products and ingredients, and creative takes on classic cocktail recipes. The competition is judged not only on the cocktail quality and menu, but also the atmosphere and bar teams involved, to pick bars that both serve great drinks and which people love to visit.

Read more
Cheer the opening of the Olympics with these themed cocktails
Going for gold with delicious cocktails
olympics themed cocktails berry independent hz 2

The Olympics opening ceremony is underway, the athletes are in Paris, and the games are set to begin. If you're organizing a watch party for the Olympics this summer, or if you simply enjoy a good drink, then check out these themed cocktails to sip while watching the world's best athletes compete for those coveted medals.
Team USA Power Punch
Makes 10-12 cocktails. Courtesy of Nolet's Silver Gin

Ingredients:

Read more