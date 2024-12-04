 Skip to main content
We think these forgotten gin cocktails deserve a comeback

These gin cocktails aren't the most well known but they deserve to be tried

By
limmers-punch
Fords Gin

Gin is the basis of so many classic cocktails, from the ubiquitous Gin & Tonic to the simple and delicious Gimlet to the cocktail enthusiast’s darling The Last Word — not to mention the iconic Martini. But over the centuries there have been a huge range of gin cocktails created, many of which have faded into obscurity. And some of these deserve to be brought back to the mainstream and enjoyed once again.

We’ve got three gin cocktails from Fords Gin to resurrect, including one easy to make punch that isn’t too boozy but is still fresh and delicious, making it an ideal choice for when you’re throwing a party.

And then there’s a bramble, a style of drink incorporating blackberry flavors which is often enjoyed by bartenders and passionate gin fans but isn’t well known by the general public — which is a shame, because it’s delicious and easy to make and to drink, balancing sweetness and sharpness with an attractive pinky color which makes it a real showstopper. This one is a good choice for batching too, so you can whip it up for a group ahead of time.

Finally, there’s the Gin Buck, another easy drinking classic that is surprisingly under-recognized. This brings in flavors of ginger and citrus for a zingy, zesty drink that’s perfect for the colder months.

Limmer’s Punch

limmers-punch
Fords Gin

Ingredients:

  • 2 Parts Fords Gin
  • 2 Parts Sparkling Water, Chilled
  • 0.75 Parts Freshly Squeezed Lemon Juice
  • 1 Dash Orange Blossom Water
  • Lemon Slice

Bramble

Bramble
Fords Gin

Ingredients:

  • 1.5 Parts Fords Gin
  • 1 Part Fresh Lemon Juice
  • 0.5 Parts Chambord Black Raspberry Liqueur
  • 0.5 Parts Simple Syrup

Gin Buck

Gin Buck
Fords Gin

Ingredients:

  • 2 Parts Fords Gin
  • 1 Part Ginger Syrup
  • 0.75 Parts Lime Juice
  • 1.5 Parts Club Soda

