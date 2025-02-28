 Skip to main content
Raise a glass to Oregon’s first sparkling wine trail

Get your fizzy adventure on

By
A sea of sparkling wine in glasses
Narek87 / Shutterstock

Oregon wine is serious business as the state ranks fourth nationwide in terms of production. What’s more, the state is known for its many small, family-run operations making truly terroir-driven wines. And now, the world-renowned scene can claim another big feat: Oregon now has an official sparkling wine trail.

Dubbed the BOB Trail, the Best of Oregon Bubbles Trail features more than a dozen wineries, all producing wine in the traditional method. While the trail officially ran through February, visitors during pretty much any time of the year can look forward to excellent sparkling wines being poured all along the Willamette Valley wine country route.

A toast with several glasses of sparkling wine
Viktoria Rodriguez / EyeEm / Getty Images

It’s a fitting time for a proper trail. Sparkling wine has grown dramatically in the last decade, especially in Oregon’s Willamette Valley. The cool climate is ideal for classic sparkling wine grapes like chardonnay, pinot meunier, and pinot noir. And with more labels sharing expensive sparkling winemaking equipment — or hiring newer services that specialize in the style — more producers have entered the field than ever before.

So put that spring-inspired energy to work and get out there on the trail. There are a lot of backroads to explore in between winery stops and soon, the vineyards will begin to bud.

Again, while the main wine trail promotion concluded at the end of February, the following labels will likely pour some of their sparkling wines beyond that or at least have them available for purchase. Call or email ahead for details.

The trail stops

Mineral Springs Vineyard
Cheryl Juetten

There’s no wrong way to approach the table, just be sure you know what the tasting room hours are before you head out. For context, here’s a map of all the wineries involved, all within pretty close proximity and near cool wine country towns like Carlton, Dundee, and McMinnville (and an easy day outing from Portland).

Adelsheim Vineyard

David Adelsheim is an Oregon winemaking pioneer, one of the very first to bottle commercially here. Now, beyond the great pinot noirs, the label is turning out a variety of sparkling options, from blanc de blanc and rose options to a demi-sec and brut cuveé.

Argyle

A true OG Oregon sparkling wine producer, Argyle has been at it since 1997. Set in downtown Dundee, the headquarters boasts historic original structures and a fairly recently updated tasting room with a modern aesthetic. Best of all, there’s world-class bubbly, including some extended tirage offerings that showcase the aging power of the wine style.

Domaine Divio

Set in the heart of the Ribbon Ridge American Viticultural Area, Domaine Divio has a great indoor and outdoor space and surrounding vines for a truly immersive tasting experience.

Domaine Willamette

The region’s first sparkling-only facility, Domaine Willamette is proof that Oregon sparkling wine is booming. Visitors can do tastings, VIP walking tours, private pairings, and more. And it’s right down the road from fellow trail stops like Sokol Blosser and Stoller.

Elk Cove Vineyards

Elk Cove Vineyards, Oregon
Elk Cove Vineyards

The tasting room at Elk Cove is beautifully refined and set atop a vineyard slope in Gaston. Pop in for a sparkling wine flight or splurge on field tasting in the summer months.

Gran Moraine

Also in the Yamhill-Carlton AVA, Gran Moraine makes some quality sparkling wine from an excellent spot in the foothills of the Coastal Range. A LIVE-certified winery, the label is all about genuine sustainability and low-input winemaking.

Lundeen Wines

Lundeen Wines is the project of Michael Lundeen, who returned to a family farm to plant a vineyard in 2001. Now, the label makes some extremely expressive wines and pours from a cool downtown tasting bar. Be sure to explore McMinnville and historic Third Street while you’re at this excellent trail stop.

Lytle-Barnett

Another outfit that does solely sparkling wine, Lytle-Barnett opened up a joint tasting room in downtown Dundee last year. But the label has been around longer, meaning you can taste some of its wonderful offerings with some age under its belt, and it’s always a great way to see just how complex sparkling wine can become.

ROCO Winery

ROCO is helmed by former Argyle winemaker Rollin Soles and features some out-of-this-world sparkling wine from its welcoming Newberg tasting room. Book yourself a Diamond tasting and enjoy five different examples of dazzling bubbly.

Soter Vineyards

Soter Vineyards pour, Oregon
Soter Vineyards

Easily one of the most bucolic settings, Soter Vineyards features farm-y, tremendous architecture, and some of the best hospitality in the Valley. Oh, and the sparkling wine is fantastic, made from fruit grown in one of the top sites in the region. Ask about older, larger-format bottlings.

Sokol Blosser Winery

Another pioneering label with a stunning tasting room you simply have to see to believe, Sokol Blosser is an iconic name on the bubbles trail. At it since 1971, the label is renowned for its still wines but has been carving out a real presence in the sparkling scene as well.

Stoller Family Estate

Just down the way from Sokol Blosser, Stoller sits on a gorgeous stretch of rolling terrain leading up to the famed Dundee Hills. Beyond the gorgeous old oak trees and circling birds of prey, visitors can enjoy top-notch sparkling wine.

Trisaetum

This Newberg operation has an entire side label devoted to sparkling wine called Pashey. It even offers a stand-alone pinot meunier bottling if you’re looking for something a little off the beaten path. The tasting room doubles as an art gallery, and the vineyard views from the patio are nothing short of expansive.

Mark Stock
Mark Stock
Contributor
Mark Stock is a writer from Portland, Oregon. He fell into wine during the Recession and has been fixated on the stuff since…
