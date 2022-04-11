Nutribullet Deals — Shop Cut-Price Blenders and Juicers Today

There are different ways to upgrade your kitchen, including taking advantage of air fryer deals for additional cooking options and refrigerator deals for more space. However, if you want to prepare different kinds of beverages, you should take a look at blender deals. A reliable blender will help you create smoothies and shakes, while also shredding ingredients that you’re going to use for meals, while a trustworthy juicer will extract juices from various fruits and vegetables. They don’t always come cheap, but fortunately, retailers are offering discounts for different brands and models of blenders and juicers.

One of the most popular names in the market for juicers and blenders is NutriBullet, and you can find discounts involving the brand’s products on Walmart and Amazon. You can buy the NutriBullet Juicer for $62 from Walmart, after an $18 discount to its original price of $80, while the NutriBullet Blender Combo is on sale on Amazon for $120, down $30 from its original price of $150. Additionally, the NutriBullet RX Blender is available for $106 on Walmart, reduced by $94 from its original price of $200. If any of these offers catch your eye, you shouldn’t hesitate to take advantage of them because we don’t know how long they’ll last.

NutriBullet Juicer — $62, was $80

Get your daily fix of freshly made juice with the NutriBullet Juicer, which works with both fruits and vegetables so that you can increase your intake of vitamins and minerals without the added sugar and preservatives from store-bought products. You have control over how the juice is made with two speed options, while the 3-inch-wide chute means you don’t have to prepare the produce much before you feed it into the juicer. With its high-torque motor, this kitchen appliance can handle the toughest fruits and vegetables, while its pulp basin and no-drip spout will ensure that the whole process won’t be messy. Start making the juice that you need with the NutriBullet Juicer, which Walmart is offering at $18 off to lower its price to just $62 from its original price of $80.

NutriBullet Blender Combo — $120, was $150

If you need a blender instead of a juicer, then you won’t be disappointed with the NutriBullet Blender. It comes with a 1,200-watt motor base, which is enough power to make smoothies and similar beverages, and you have control over the process with your choice between three speeds. There’s also a pulse function for times when you just need bursts of blending, whether to finish off the last chunks of produce and ice, or if you only need a few seconds to prepare ingredients. The blender blade, which is made of stainless steel, is also capable of making soups, sauces, and nut butters, among other items, while the included 64-ounce pitcher is made of high-performance plastic and comes with a vented lid for handling hot food. This deal also includes a 32-ounce cup and a 24-ounce cup.

NutriBullet RX Blender — $106, was $200

The best blenders will give you the ability to create everything from crushed ice to healthy smoothies to tasty concoctions, and the NutriBullet RX Blender will help you with those plans. Its 1,700-watt, 2.3 horsepower motor can blend, shred, grind, and chop all kinds of fruits, vegetables, and grains, with a 95% nutrient extraction ratio so that you can unlock most of the vitamins and minerals in your ingredients. NutriBullet’s Smart Technology can automatically create drinks in servings just for you or for the whole family, while a heating function will help in making soups and sauces. The 10-piece set includes a 30-ounce cup and a 45-ounce cup, both of which are easy to clean as they’re dishwasher safe. You can purchase the NutriBullet RX Blender from Walmart for just $106, as the retailer has slashed its original price of $200 by $94.

