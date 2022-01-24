  1. Food & Drink
Nutribullet Blender Sale — Save 20%!

By

Whether you’re starting on a new fitness journey for your New Year’s resolution, or you just want to upgrade your kitchen, you should take advantage of Nutribullet’s sale on full-size blenders to help you prepare nutritious food and beverages. You can enjoy a 20% discount by using the code BLENDIT20, but you don’t have much time left because the sale ends January 30.

Two products that you can purchase from Nutribullet with a 20% discount are the Nutribullet 1200W Full Size Blender, which with the coupon becomes more affordable at just $88 from its original price of $110, and the Nutribullet Smart Touch Blender Combo, which goes down to $152 from its original price of $190. There are other options as well, so feel free to look around to check out all the models you can get for 20% off.

Nutribullet 1200W Full Size Blender — $88, was $110

The Nutribullet 1200W Full Size Blender with ingredients inside.

Nutribullet is a mainstay in The Manual’s best blenders because of powerful and feature-packed products like the Nutribullet 1200W Full Size Blender, which you will be able to use for a variety of recipes, including perfect smoothies, soups, sauces, and all kinds of drinks. The blender offers three speeds and a pulse function to give you complete control, and the vented pitcher will allow it to accommodate hot ingredients. You can buy the Nutribullet 1200W blender for just $88 from Nutribullet, down $22 from its original price of $110 after a 20% discount with the code BLENDIT20.

Nutribullet Smart Touch Blender Combo — $152, was $190

The Nutribullet Smart Touch Blender Combo with ingredients inside.

For a more versatile option, you should go for the Nutribullet Smart Touch Blender Combo, which includes a 1500W motor base, a 64-ounce pitcher, a 32-ounce cup, and a 20-ounce cup, plus a locking lid with spout for the pitcher and to-go lids for the cups. The motor base also offers preset programs for easy operation, with a touchscreen display that’s sleek and stylish. It can also detect if you’re using the pitcher or a cup, and adjusts the programs accordingly. Nutribullet is currently selling the Nutribullet Smart Touch Blender Combo for just $152, after a 20% discount equivalent to $38 off its original price of $190 after you apply the code BLENDIT20.

