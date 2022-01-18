Tackle New Year’s Resolutions With This Nutribullet Deal

For those whose New Year’s resolutions include improving their health, buying a blender will help you with that goal. It’s fine if you don’t want to spend too much though, as there are offers like Amazon’s price cut for the Nutribullet Blender Combo. The blender, which will help you prepare nutritious food and beverages, is available from the retailer for a more affordable $132, after an $18 discount to its original price of $150.

The best blenders are equipped with powerful motors and helpful features, and that’s what you can expect from the Nutribullet Blender Combo, which is among The Manual’s best blenders for ice. It comes with a 1,200-watt motor that’s capable of preparing perfect smoothies, milkshakes, soups, nut butter, and many other kinds of recipes. You have control over the blending process with the option among three precision speeds, in addition to a pulse function, and there’s also an Extract program that makes things even simpler as it can transform ingredients, including whole fruit and ice cubes, into a smoothie with just one touch.

With the Nutribullet Blender Combo, you can choose to blend in a multi-serving pitcher or a single-serve cup, for versatility depending on what you’re making. Nutribullet’s pitchers and cups are made from durable plastic, so they can take the punishment when you’re blending hard ingredients. Once you’re done, you can simply place them in the dishwasher for effortless cleaning, and you can then just rinse the Extractor blades with soap and water — afterward, the Nutribullet Blender Combo will be ready for your next recipe.

A healthy lifestyle starts with the proper mindset and the necessary tools, which include a powerful blender to help you make nutritious food and drinks. You can’t go wrong with the Nutribullet Blender Combo, which is currently available from Amazon for just $132, down $18 from its original price of $150. It’s unclear how long the deal will last, so if you want to get the blender for cheaper than usual, and to provide a boost in meeting your New Year’s resolutions as soon as possible, you shouldn’t hold yourself back. Click that Buy Now button immediately.

