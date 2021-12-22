These are 9 of the Best Blenders for Ice

Whether you’re making a fruity morning smoothie or your favorite frozen cocktail one ingredient you can’t go without is ice. While most blenders will work for basic blended drinks, some are more capable than others when it comes to ice-crushing creations. There are a few things to look for when shopping for a blender that’s best for ice, like plenty of motor power, strong and sharp blades, and all-over durability. To help you find the perfect option for all your icy situations, we’ve put together this list of the nine best blenders for crushing ice and frozen drinks.

Hamilton Beach Power Elite Multi-Function Blender



For a blender that makes quick work of crushing ice and is low on cost, the Hamilton Beach Power Elite Multi-Function Blender is a perfect choice. It’s powered by a 700-watt motor and equipped with powerful blending and chopping blades plus the signature wave-action system which works to continuously pull ingredients down into the blades for smooth and even results. There are 4 blending buttons with 12 blending functions so you can make milkshakes and crush ice or do food preparation such as puree, device, chop, and grate. This multitasking blender includes a 3 cup chopping bowl and 40 oz dishwasher-safe glass jar with a unique no-mess pour spout with a hinged cap for easy pouring.

Vitamix 7500 Blender

For a blender made to withstand the toughest of recipes, Vitamix 7500 is an investment worth making. This professional-grade blender features a 2.2-peak horsepower motor, high-quality stainless steel blades, 10 adjustable speeds, and the typical 64-ounce container for blending soups, smoothies, and sauces in large quantities. Even with its more compact design, this high-performance model offers full-sized power and durability.

Ninja BL610 Professional Countertop Blender



The Ninja BL610 Professional Blender is perfect if you’re searching for a simple but sturdy blender to make the best blended drinks—without breaking the bank. With just four settings low, medium, high, and pulse this isn’t the blender to use for complicated concoctions. However, what this model lacks in fancy functions it makes up for with serious wattage. Its 1000 watt motor effortlessly crushes frozen goods and blends them into a puree that’s silky smooth. The 72-ounce container can fit up to 8 cups and is safe to toss in the dishwasher after use.

Ninja BL642 Nutri Ninja Personal and Countertop Blender



The Nutri Ninja Personal and Countertop Blender was made for the health-conscious blender shopper who has a lot of counter space. This heavy-duty model comes with smart features like Auto IQ timers but it also has some impressive additions that make this blender stand out. Starting with its high-performance 1200 watt motor that powers its Nutri Ninja Pro extractor blades which can break down whole fruits, vegetables, ice, and seeds for maximum nutrient and vitamin extraction. The 72 ounce Total Crushing Pitcher pulverizes ice to snow in seconds for creamy frozen drinks and smoothies that can be poured into an 18, 24, or 32-ounce to-go cup with a“sip and seal” lid for icy drinks on the go.

Oster Reverse Crush Counterforms Blender



The Oster Reverse Crush Counterforms Blender is built to handle the toughest of ingredients. It comes with a powerful 600-watt motor, 1,000 power watts, and stainless steel ‘ice crusher’ blades with a six-point design and dual-direction capabilities for perfectly crushed ice and smooth blending. Its easy-to-use backlit display features seven speeds ranging from low to high pulse and two preprogrammed settings with one specifically for frozen drinks. The heavy-duty 48-ounce glass jar is dishwasher safe and shatter-proof and it comes with a 2-ounce filler cap for easy measuring. Another perk of this Oster blender is that the two connecting pieces are made of metal rather than plastic to make a more durable blender that they claim can blend up to 10,000 smoothies without skipping a beat.

Vitamix A3500 Ascent Series Smart Blender



One of the most advanced blenders on the market, the Vitamix A3500 Ascent Series Smart Blender is a top-of-the-line model equipped with new-level features. This smart blender has all the bells and whistles of the classic Vitamix with the bonus of a touchscreen display, five pre-programmed settings, and wireless connectivity. The Ascent motor base and Self-Detect containers work together to automatically detect the size of the container and adjust to blend according to volume and consistency. It also features a built-in programmable timer that turns the machine off when blending it’s done and it pairs with the Perfect Kitchen Scale for precise measuring and the Vitamix Perfect Blend app, which has 17 different programs and includes over 500 recipes.

Oster Pro 1200 Blender



The Oster Pro 1200 Blender is a blender/food processor combo that provides both power and versatility. Featuring a powerful 1200 watts motor it can effortlessly crush ice, pulverize greens, and turn frozen fruit into a smooth sorbet. This dual-function blender comes with 7 blending speeds and 3 pre-programmed smart settings for blending and food preparation at the touch of a button. It includes an extra-large 8-cup Tritan glass jar for blending, a 24-ounce lidded to-go cup, and a 5-cup food processing bowl with a stainless steel slicing disc and chopping blade with dual direction technology to avoid stuck ingredients so you can blend and chop with ease.

NutriBullet ZNBF30500Z Blender Combo



The NutriBullet blender is a compact but strong contender when it comes to ice-crushing blender options. It features a powerful 1200 watt motor, three precision speeds, a pulse function, and the signature extraction option so you can make an endless array of icy smoothies, milkshakes, even soups and nut butter at the press of a button. The easy-twist extractor blade is made of powerful stainless steel and designed with cyclonic action. It comes with a super-durable 64-oz plastic pitcher for large batches plus a 32 oz and 24 oz cup with lids for ice drinks on the go.

Ninja BN801 Professional Plus Kitchen System



More than just a blender, the Ninja Professional Plus is a “kitchen system” that combines a countertop blender, a personal blender, and a food processor all in one. This multitasking appliance can crush ice, blend smoothies, chop vegetables and even knead bread. It’s equipped with two 24-ounce cups, a 64-ounce processor bowl, and a super handy dough blade. The system comes with three-speed manual controls and five different Auto-iQ preset programs for making smoothies, crushing ice, making juices, chopping, and kneading dough.

Editors' Recommendations