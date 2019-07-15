8 Best Digital Food Scales to Smarten Up Your Kitchen and Meal Prep

Share

America is heavily entrenched in “portion distortion.” Ever heard of it? The American Heart, Lung, and Blood Institute says over the past 20 years, Americans’ sense of a “normal” portion has exploded. Twenty years ago, a cheeseburger was 333 calories, compared to 590 calories today. A plate of spaghetti and meatballs was about 500 calories, while today’s average is 1,025. Right now, your plate might have enough food for two or three people on it.

Enter the food scale. Much loved by bakers, bodybuilders, meal-preppers, and coffee masters, food scales are pretty freakin’ cool. Not only do they have compact counter-top appeal, they take away the need for multiple measuring cups and can keep your slim suits looking, well, slim. Apart from vanity, being mindful of your portions and servings helps you eat healthily and allows you to savor the food on your plate. Yes, there’s room for lasagna and fried chicken, but the key is portion control.

Here are the best digital food scales to add to your kitchen.

An ace for accuracy, this digital food scale has four precision weighing sensors. But the coolest part? Nutrition facts for 2,000 foods are stored in the scale’s built-in database, with 99 more custom entries at your disposal depending on your favorite obscure or exotic ingredients. You can measure individual ingredients, track full meals, and calculate daily totals (even track macros!). The tempered glass supports up to 11 lbs and allows you to measure ingredients in a bowl so things don’t get too messy. It takes three AAA batteries. Also, a portion of the proceeds from sales of the Nourish scale are given to the Global Orphan Project, so it’s a double win.

The Ferrari of food scales, the Acaia Pearl is sexy, modern, and … wait, where are the buttons? You won’t find any digital screens on the actual scale since it pairs via Bluetooth to a matching iPhone and Android app. Acaia says the Pearl scale is so high-tech that it will account for changes in weight that result from natural evaporation, with “readability up to a tenth of a gram.” Sure, you can use it for food, but this scale was made specifically for measuring coffee. Yep, the best coffee comes from the perfect grounds-to-water ratio, and every java master knows you need a scale to find that holy equation. Bonus: The battery lasts 20-30 hours.

Bamboo cutting board, meet food scale. This food prep device blends the most common counter accessory — the cutting board — with a removable, matching kitchen scale. This is great if you’re a cheese and charcuterie guy. The “medium” size is a Goldilocks fit, providing enough space for chopping and prepping without taking up the entire counter. Slide your recently chopped veggies onto the digital scale for seamless cut-and-measure. This food scale won’t be uber-precise to the gram, but the minuscule measurements you lose are made up for by the aesthetic.

Compact, space-saving, and well-designed (plus this scale costs less than our weekly coffee budget), the Etekcity includes a 10-inch diameter bowl that can hold a top weight of 11 lbs. The bowl is also super practical, allowing you to detach it from the scale, mix ingredients, and even be stored away for less counter clutter after use. Plus, you can measure liquid volumes, which is not so easily done on a flat scale. If you’re unsure about whether you’ll realistically use a food scale, or want to enter the experiment with caution, this is your go-to beginner’s option that still does the job.

Featuring Microban antimicrobial protection that never washes off or wears away, the Ozeri Touch 2 is a touch-sensitive scale that can measure up to 18 pounds. With four high-precision sensors, you’ll get readings quickly and efficiently (thanks, too, to a lightning-quick tare button). The Ozeri Touch 2 also has the ability to convert between pounds and ounces, fluid ounces, grams, and milliliters at the touch of a button (all easily seen on the high-contrast LCD screen).

A little pricier than all others but one on this list, the OXO food scale is made of stainless steel and features a pull-out display for easy measuring and reading (like when you have an oversized bowl on the scale). Measuring up to 22 pounds, this scale will be able to help in just about any cooking situation you might come across. While it doesn’t switch between many different measurements, the scale features a pull-out guide for milliliters and cup conversions.

Not to be confused with their bathroom scale, the Eat Smart Precision Pro Kitchen Scale is the perfect scale for those needing a compact option. Measuring just over 8 inches by 5 inches, it fits perfectly in even the smallest of kitchens. An easily readable scale converts between grams and kilograms as well as ounces and pounds, and the device can measure up to 5 kilograms, or 11 pounds. Simple and to the point, it also comes with a calorie-counting guide for those looking to work on dieting.

Holding up to 11 pounds, this scale from MVPower features a sleek-looking tempered glass platform atop a black rounded black stand that fits right in with the rest of the low-key hip tech products around your house. You can easily switch between different measurements should you need to and it’s easy to clean. What more could you ask for?

Article originally published by Jahla Seppanen on March 26, 2018. Last updated by Sam Slaughter.