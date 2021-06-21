The 7 Best Must-Have Meat Slicers in Your Kitchen

You can’t deny that a deli sandwich made with freshly sliced meat tastes better than one made with meat sliced days ago. It’s because air hasn’t had the chance to get to the meat to dry it out and accelerate the decay process. Having a meat slicer at home allows you to achieve that fresh-from-the-block sandwich taste you can get at a classic deli. You also get to dictate if your meat is razor-thin or extra thick. However, meat slicers aren’t just good for meat. Meat slicers can deliver precision cuts on notoriously hard to slice veggies and fruits like onions and tomatoes, as well as cheeses.

Going the route of the meat slicer is an up-front investment that can provide you long-term future savings. If you or your family go through a lot of deli meat and cheese, it is definitely cost-saving to buy a whole block of meat or cheese and portion it yourself, rather than buying multiple packs of pre-sliced product from the deli or grocery store. If you have been doing this all along, but working your arm off while sawing away uneven pieces with a knife, it’s time to consider a meat slicer. We’ve tracked down the seven best, must-have meat slicers for your kitchen for your consideration.

Best Overall: Beswood Premium Chromium-plated Carbon Steel Blade Electric Deli Meat Cheese Food Slicer

With a carbon steel blade, non-corrosive material, and ultra-sharp slicing, it is no wonder that the Beswood meat and cheese food slicer landed at the top of our list. Designed sturdily for both home and commercial use, you can find this meat slicer in professional kitchens and homes across the country. Plus, the lightweight design and structure of this impressive slicer allow you to move it around the kitchen with ease.

Best Budget: Chefman Die-Cast Electric Deli & Food Slicer

Safe, smart, and highly affordable – that’s what the Chefman Die-Cast Electric Slicer is all about. This thoughtful slicer won’t hurt the wallet while still delivering unbeatable slicing power in your kitchen. Designed with non-slip rubber feet, an electric, serrated blade, and plenty of safety features, you’ll feel comfortable and powerful while slicing your favorite foods.

Best Stainless Steel: Bella Electric Food Slicer

Not much can beat the heavy-duty structure of stainless steel – which is exactly why this Bella Electric Food Slicer is one of the most durable slicers you can get your hands on. Designed with an electric blade to make cheese and meat slicing as easy as cutting paper, this slicer is all about making your life easier – and tastier. Featuring a non-slip base, simple on/off switch, and lightweight design, the Bella Electric Food Slicer will be a welcome addition to your kitchen.

Best Set: Anescra Electric Deli Food Slicer with Two Removable Stainless Steel Blades

Not only do you get a powerful meat-slicing machine with this buy, but you get two handy replacement blades. The perfect way to always ensure the sharpest cut, this meat slicer set comes with everything you need for fast and efficient slicing. Available in a sleek, all-black design, the Anescra Food Slicer will add plenty of style to your kitchen counter. Plus, the blade on this slicer can adjust from 0mm to 15mm thickness for all of your meat slicing endeavors.

Best Compact: SuperHandy Meat Slicer

Featuring a foldable design and small, 6.7-inch blade, this aptly-named product brings handiness to a whole new level. Whether you want to bring your meat slicer on trips or avoid taking up too much counter space, this compact meat slicer will impress in more ways than one. Plus, this meat slicer is easy to clean. Designed with an easy, take-apart structure, you can have this slicer washed, rinsed, and dried in no time.

Best Design: KWS Premium Electric Meat Slicer

Most meat slicers are sliver or black – but if you’re looking for that pop of pizzazz, then look no further. The KWS Electric Meat Slicer boasts a stunning red design that will add personality and vibrancy to any kitchen space. Despite its sleek appearance, this meat slicer is more than just a pretty face. It is made from premium and highly durable stainless steel that will last you years upon years of slicing. Plus, it’s electric, making it a great choice for quick and easy slicing.

Best Multi-Purpose: Weston Meat Slicer

Just imagine this sleek and stylish slicer sitting on your kitchen countertop in all its silver glory. Now imagine cutting bread, cheese, steaks, deli meat, fruits, and veggies with this multi-tasking masterpiece. With a blade sharp enough to cut the most delicate or hardy foods, you will love the many uses of this product. Plus, a removable blade and food tray make cleanup a breeze.

A Guide to Meat Slicer Safety & More

While most meat slicers come with top-notch safety features like non-slip bases, handguards, and sturdy grips, practicing safety measures during use is of the utmost importance. Everything from cut-resistant gloves to keeping your hands away from the knife at all times can make your meat-slicing experience fun and safe. Ensure you read any manual that comes with your new meat slicer. Manuals often include important safety information as well as clear step-by-step instructions on how to operate and set up your slicer.

Beyond meat slicer safety is an important debate — manual vs. automatic. Manual meat slicers rely on your manpower to push the meat through a non-moving blade. Automatic meat slicers often have a spinning blade and support for gliding the meat through it. Like many things, the decision comes down to preference. While manual meat slicers are great for those who love old-school design, automatic usually comes out on top. This is because many automatic meat slicers already come with a manual setting. Plus, automatic meat slicers are simply easier (and more fun) to use.

