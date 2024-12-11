 Skip to main content
Natural Light delivers The Neighborator for holiday closeness

Creating friendships over a cold one

By
Natural Light Neighborator.
Natural Light

Big brands don’t always make the right marketing decisions but we can’t fault Natural Light for this one. The beer giant is about to issue The Neighborator, a beer dispenser meant to bring block residents closer. After a wild four years that’s included everything from COVID (there were some pandemic silver linings) to murder hornets, we can’t argue with the sentiment here.

The name borrows from a kegerator and sounds a bit like something Ned Flanders from The Simpsons show might say (fitting, as he’s about as neighborly as they come). Essentially a double-sided beer cooler, the fridge is meant to be installed along the fence line that separates you from your neighbor. It’s weatherproof and will be issued to one lucky fan of the brand, fit with a year’s supply of beer.

natural light six pack
Natural Light/Facebook / Natural Light

“Natural Light has always been the community beer that brings people together, so when we discovered that the majority of neighbors wish they were better friends with the folks who live next door, we dreamed up a natural way to forge a connection,” says Krystyn Stowe, head of marketing of Busch Family and Natural Family at Anheuser-Busch.

The brand is responding a common belief that Americans wish they knew people who lived right next to them better. And doing so over a cold one is a pretty time-tested approach. The contest runs now through December 20th and contestants can make their claim for why they should win the prize via forms on the brand’s social platforms.

Born in 1977, Natural Light was one of the original low-calorie beers from a major American beer brand. Since, it’s become a go-to inexpensive lager with a healthy following.

Check out our related pieces on Shock Top’s Twisted Pretzel beer and beer pairing tips from a pro.

Mark Stock
Mark Stock
Contributor
Mark Stock is a writer from Portland, Oregon. He fell into wine during the Recession and has been fixated on the stuff since…
