Classic Ukrainian brand Mikolasch Vodka is getting relaunched by Origen X Group

Some historic brands of spirits have been lost over the years as the distilleries which make them have closed or owners have moved on, but a Swiss company called Origen X Group specializes in acquiring and relaunching certain heritage brands. Its latest project is a relaunching of Mikolasch Vodka, a Ukrainian brand that began in 1842.

“As the team at Origen X continues to focus on building the world’s most valuable portfolio of historic spirits brands, it has taken over a dozen historians and other professionals across all of Ukraine to help us shine the light on what was originally one of the most exciting spirit brands in the world,” said Zak Oganian, CEO of Origen X Group. “The return of Mikolasch to global markets marks the first step in the construction of one of Ukraine’s first global premium brands, and we are excited to be part of it.”

Mikolasch Vodka uses the grain which Ukraine is famous for, taking advantage of its flavor qualities and the unique taste that locally farmed grains can bring to a vodka. There will be two varieties of Mikolasch Vodka, a Single Farm version which is available now for $32 per 700 ml bottle and which has launched first in Europe, and an upcoming Cuvée version expected to launch later in the year which is a blend using different grains.

Ukraine has a long history of vodka production, so this is a historied brand which relies on locally sourced grains and traditional methods. While it could be used for any kind of mixed drink, vodkas like these are also well suited to sipping which is an interesting way to learn about the different flavor profiles that vodka can offer.

