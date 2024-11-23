 Skip to main content
Try these tasty mezcal coffee cocktails for National Espresso Day

Mezcal and coffee are a match made in heaven

mezcal coffee cocktails unionmezcalset 19
Mezcal Unión

Today is National Espresso Day, so coffee enthusiasts are delighting in the excuse to enjoy the pinnacle of all coffee drinks. And if you’re inspired to try using coffee in your cocktails too, then good news — we’ve got a selection of recipes incorporating coffee to give you a bit of a buzz in your drinks.

These recipes combine coffee with mezcal, which has smokey and spicey flavors that play well with the dark, rich flavors of coffee. They come from Mezcal Unión, a brand with a people-first approach to spirits production that we appreciate, and the recipes also incorporate Mr Black coffee liqeuer.

Mezcal Espresso Martini

Mezcal Unión
Mezcal Unión

Ingredients:

  • 1 oz Mezcal Unión
  • 1 oz Mr Black
  • 1 oz Espresso or Cold Brew Concentrate
  • 0.5 oz Agave Syrup

Method:

Pour all ingredients into a shaker with ice, shake and strain into a Coupe glass. Garnish with espresso or coffee beans.

Mezcal Margarita Negra

Mezcal Unión
Mezcal Unión

Ingredients:

  • 0.75 oz Mezcal Unión
  • 0.75 oz Mr Black
  • 0.5 oz Lime Juice
  • 0.5 oz Agave Syrup

Method:

Pour all ingredients into a shaker with ice, shake and serve in a rocks glass over ice. Garnish with salt and lime.

Coffee Mezcal Negroni

Mezcal Unión
Mezcal Unión

Ingredients:

  • 0.5 oz Mezcal Unión
  • 0.5 oz Mr Black
  • 0.5 oz Italian Aperitif

Method:

Combine all ingredients into a mixing glass with ice and stir until well chilled. Strain into a rocks glass over a large ice cube. Garnish with an orange peel.

Paloma Negra

Mezcal Unión
Mezcal Unión

Ingredients:

  • 0.75 oz Mezcal Unión
  • 0.75 oz Mr Black
  • 0.75 oz Grapefruit Juice
  • Top with Soda

Method:

Combine Mezcal Unión, Mr Black, and grapefruit juice into a mixing glass. Stir and strain into a highball glass over ice. Top with soda and garnish with grapefruit wedge.

