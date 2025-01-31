 Skip to main content
Mexico meets Asia in these mezcal cocktails for the Year of the Snake

Celebrate a new year with flavors of matcha, coconut, and lychee

Mezcal Unión
With Lunar New Year having just passed, now is the time to raise a glass to the starting of a new year — and we’ve got just the drinks for that from Mezcal Unión.

While plenty of cocktails for the Year of the Snake make use of Asian ingredients, these cocktails are notable for combining Asian flavors with Mexican spirits. They add flavors like matcha, ube, and lychee to mezcal to emphasize the spirit’s fruity, sharp qualities. If you fancy something a little different to toast the new year, then these innovative cocktails could be perfect.

Dontcha Wish Your Matcha Was Hot Like Me

Ingredients:

  • 1.25 oz Mezcal Viejo
  • 0.75 oz Pineapple Juice
  • 0.5 oz Lemon Juice
  • 0.5 oz Honey Syrup
  • 1/2 teaspoon Matcha Powder
  • Top with: 1 oz Fever Tree Tonic Water

Method:

Combine all ingredients except tonic water in a cocktail shaker and dry shake to emulsify the matcha powder. Wet Shake: Add ice and shake again for dilution and temperature. Fine strain into a rocks glass. Top with Fever Tree Tonic Water and garnish with a pineapple leaf.

Happy NUBE Year

Ingredients:

  • 1.5 oz Mezcal Unión Uno
  • 1.0 oz Pineapple Juice
  • 0.5 oz Lemon Juice
  • 0.5 oz Real Coconut Cream
  • 0.5 oz Monin Ube Syrup

Method:

Combine all ingredients in a cocktail shaker and whip shake. Serve over crushed ice in a rocks glass. Garnish with a scored lemon wheel.

Lychee or Die Tryin

Ingredients:

  • 1.5 oz Mezcal Unión Uno
  • 0.75 oz Monin Lychee Syrup
  • 0.5 oz Lemon Juice

Method:

Combine all ingredients in a cocktail shaker and shake well. Fine strain into a chilled coupe glass. Garnish with skewered lychee.

Georgina Torbet
