Playful Halloween cocktail inspiration from the islands of the Maldives

The Vakkaru Maldives resort has some fun spooky cocktail ideas

By
If you’re a fan of cocktails with fun and stylish flourishes and you’re looking for some inspiration for a Halloween bash, then the Vakkaru Maldives resort has shared its spooky season cocktail concepts. The flavors are sweet and fruity, and the real stars here are the playful garnishes which involve ideas like a blood dripping rim for your cocktail glass made from grenadine and sanding sugar or a friendly ghost garnish made from orange peel.

“Our new Halloween cocktails are all about bringing a touch of mystery and fun to the island, combining tropical flavors with spooky twists,” said the resort’s bartender. “Each drink tells its own story—expect bold colors, surprising ingredients, and a hint of the unexpected. It’s the perfect way to celebrate Halloween in paradise.”

And if you can’t make it to the Maldives for a vacation, you can at least make some of these drinks at home for your own celebration using the recipes below as a guide for working with sweet and fruity flavors to create dramatic looking cocktails. You can layer ingredients of different densities by pouring each ingredient carefully into the glass over the back of a spoon, preventing them from mixing and letting them settle into attractive layers.

Vampire’s Kiss

Ingredients:

  • 1.5 oz. Raspberry Vodka
  • 1 oz. Chambord (or any Raspberry Liqueur of choice)
  • 0.5 oz. Cranberry Juice
  • 1.5 oz. Champagne or Prosecco

For rimming the glass:

  • 1 Tablespoon Grenadine, divided
  • Red Sanding Sugar

Witch’s Brew

Ingredients:

  • 2 oz. Vodka
  • 1.5 oz. Blackberry Brandy
  • 1 oz. Butterfly Pea Flower Syrup
  • 1 oz. Lime Juice

Liquefied Ghost Cocktail

Ingredients:

  • 2 oz. Vodka
  • 1 oz. Vanilla Simple Syrup
  • 1 oz. Cream
  • 2 oz. Soda

Georgina Torbet
Georgina Torbet is a cocktail enthusiast based in Berlin, with an ever-growing gin collection and a love for trying out new…
