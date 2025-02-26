 Skip to main content
Say farewell to winter with these cozy bourbon cocktails

There's still time to enjoy some winter staples

By
Kentucky_Sunset
Basil Hayden

It seems funny to be talking about the arrival of spring when it’s still chilly out — and here in Berlin, there’s still snow on the ground, so I for one am still in the mode of warm blankets, comfy sofas, and thick woolen sweaters. If you’re feeling chilly too then take the chance of this last week of February to farewell the winter, with cozy bourbon cocktails from brand Basil Hayden that will keep you toasty as we wait for the final tendrils of the cold to fade away.

Basil Hayden Kentucky Sunset

Ingredients:

  • 1 part Basil Hayden Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey
  • 3/4 part Lillet Rosé
  • 3/4 part Martini & Rossi bitter liqueur
  • Slice of fresh ginger

Method:

  1. Combine ingredients over ice in a mixing glass
  2. Stir thoroughly
  3. Strain into a chilled cocktail glass and serve up
  4. Garnish with a slice of fresh ginger atop the drink
Basil Hayden Whiskey Sour

Basil Hayden

Ingredients:

  • 2 parts Basil Hayden Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey
  • 3/4 part Simple syrup
  • 3/4 part Lemon juice
  • Amarena or Luxardo cherry

Method:

  1. Add Basil Hayden Bourbon, lemon juice, and simple syrup to the shaker with ice. Shake
  2. Strain into a coupe glass over 1 large ice cube
  3. Slowly pour the red wine over the back of a bar spoon so that the wine floats on top of the drink

Basil Hayden Hot Toddy

Basil Hayden

Ingredients:

  • 1 part Basil Hayden Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey
  • 1 part Honey
  • 2 parts Lemon wedges
  • 2-3 slices of ginger, peeled
  • 4-5 dashes Angostura bitters

Method:

  1. In a saucepan over medium-heat, heat the ginger and water until almost boiling
  2. Pour the water into a large mug, straining out the ginger
  3. Add the honey, stirring until it is well dissolved
  4. Squeeze and drop in the lemon wedges
  5. Add the Basil Hayden and bitters, giving it another stir to incorporate all of the ingredients. Feel free to add more honey if you like it a little sweeter!
  6. Garnish with a cinnamon stick or grated cinnamon

