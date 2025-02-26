Say farewell to winter with these cozy bourbon cocktails

With spring almost here, we're looking forward to the arrival of lazy afternoons sipping on spritzes once again. And now, there's a new spritz recipe available for you to try, inspired by actress Emma Watson, that promises to be crisp, refreshing, and sophisticated.

The spritz uses Renais Gin, a brand created by Watson and her brother Alex, which uses ingredients and flavors from traditional French winemaking inspired by their family's history as winemakers. There's also Chablis from the family's brand Domaine Watson in there too, along with elderflower, lemon juice, and Suze.