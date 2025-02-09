Whip up these last-minute cocktails for the Big Game

The guests have arrived, the snacks are out, the TV is on, the commentary is just beginning — there’s only one thing missing for you to enjoy the game today. If you’re in need of last-minute drinks suggestions, then don’t worry — we’ve got a couple of dead simple options for tasty whiskey drinks for you to toast your team.
First option is a tasty shandy cocktail, which is a great option for something delicious and more special than just a beer, but without being too high in abv. If you’re looking for a way to ease yourself into the game, then this one lets you enjoy the flavors of a cocktail without too much booze. And secondly, there’s a simple punch, which you can throw together in just a few minutes and is a great way to make quick and easy drinks for a crowd.
Brother’s Bond Bourbon Game Time Shandy
Ingredients:
- 1 oz Brother’s Bond Straight Bourbon Whiskey
- 1 oz Grapefruit Juice
- 0.5oz Honey Syrup
- Top with IPA of choice
Method:
- Shake Brother’s Bond Bourbon, lemon juice, and honey with ice
- Strain into beer mug over ice
- Top with cold IPA
- Stir gently to combine & garnish with grapefruit slice
Brother’s Bond Bourbon Touchdown Punch
Serves 5-6
Ingredients:
- 8 oz Brother’s Bond Straight Bourbon Whiskey
- 4 oz Lemon Juice
- 4 oz Simple Syrup
- 10-12 oz Ginger Ale
Method:
- Split Brother’s Bond Bourbon, lemon and simple syrup into two parts
- Shake each part with ice
- Strain into punchbowl
- Top with ginger ale (or ginger beer for more of a kick!)
- Garnish with lemon wheel