Whip up these last-minute cocktails for the Big Game

Get ready for the game with these quick cocktails

By
BBB_Touchdown Punch
Brother’s Bond Bourbon

The guests have arrived, the snacks are out, the TV is on, the commentary is just beginning — there’s only one thing missing for you to enjoy the game today. If you’re in need of last-minute drinks suggestions, then don’t worry — we’ve got a couple of dead simple options for tasty whiskey drinks for you to toast your team.

First option is a tasty shandy cocktail, which is a great option for something delicious and more special than just a beer, but without being too high in abv. If you’re looking for a way to ease yourself into the game, then this one lets you enjoy the flavors of a cocktail without too much booze. And secondly, there’s a simple punch, which you can throw together in just a few minutes and is a great way to make quick and easy drinks for a crowd.

Brother’s Bond Bourbon Game Time Shandy

Brother’s Bond Bourbon

Ingredients:

  • 1 oz Brother’s Bond Straight Bourbon Whiskey
  • 1 oz Grapefruit Juice
  • 0.5oz Honey Syrup
  • Top with IPA of choice

Method:

  1. Shake Brother’s Bond Bourbon, lemon juice, and honey with ice
  2. Strain into beer mug over ice
  3. Top with cold IPA
  4. Stir gently to combine & garnish with grapefruit slice

Brother’s Bond Bourbon Touchdown Punch

Serves 5-6

Ingredients:

  • 8 oz Brother’s Bond Straight Bourbon Whiskey
  • 4 oz Lemon Juice
  • 4 oz Simple Syrup
  • 10-12 oz Ginger Ale

Method:

  1. Split Brother’s Bond Bourbon, lemon and simple syrup into two parts
  2. Shake each part with ice
  3. Strain into punchbowl
  4. Top with ginger ale (or ginger beer for more of a kick!)
  5. Garnish with lemon wheel

Georgina Torbet
Georgina Torbet
Georgina Torbet is a cocktail enthusiast based in Berlin, with an ever-growing gin collection and a love for trying out new…
