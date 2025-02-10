 Skip to main content
Sip on this refreshing cucumber, amaro and tequila cocktail

Try this unusual combination of ingredients in The Last Lover cocktail

By
cucumber slices on a white background
Markus Winkler / Unsplash

I always enjoy an unusual drink, and this cocktail brings together bitter amaro, fruity tequila, and the cool and refreshing notes of cucumber. Cucumber is an underrated cocktail ingredient, in my opinion — you see it occasionally in a gin & tonic but not often elsewhere. Though its flavor is subtle, it has a crisp note to it which adds a lovely vegetal note to give some savory depth to a cocktail, and it’s a natural fit for drinks using more vegetal gins or savory ingredients like tomato juice.

But I’m interested in the combination of cucumber with amaro, which has more bitter and herbal notes, and with tequila, which leans more fruit and agave-forward. It can add a layer of interest to more classic combinations like tequila and lime.

There are a few different ways you can make use of cucumber in your drinks, and this cocktail features two of them. Firstly there’s the ever-popular cucumber garnish: you can simply add a wheel of cucumber to your drink at the end to give it an extra crunchy crispness. The other technique is to muddle the cucumber along with a spirit before mixing the drink, which helps to pull out its flavors and infuse them throughout the drink.

The Last Lover

Amante 1530

Created by Amante 1530

Ingredients:

  • 1.5 oz Amante 1530
  • 1 oz Blanco Tequila
  • 0.5 oz fresh lime juice
  • 2 oz quality soda water
  • 4 cucumber rounds
  • (Optional) Add 0.25 oz diluted agave nectar.

Method:

  1. Muddle 2 cucumber rounds with the first 3 ingredients.
  2. Fill Collins glass with ice and soda water.
  3. Shake other ingredients with ice, strain into glass.
  4. Garnish with remaining cucumber wheels.

Georgina Torbet
Georgina Torbet
Georgina Torbet is a cocktail enthusiast based in Berlin, with an ever-growing gin collection and a love for trying out new…
Cocktails to make with Eli Manning’s team up with Knob Creek
Make use of your high-end bourbons in these cocktails
Knob Creek

New Orleans legend Eli Manning recently teamed up with Knob Creek for a special bourbon release named Bold Pick -- making that an obvious choice of sipper for watching the game this weekend. But as well as drinking your bourbon neat, you can also enjoy it in cocktails.

The key to working with high-quality spirits is to remember that they don't need a ton of other ingredients to make a great drink. You're looking to highlight and emphasize the best flavors of the spirit, not to cover it up with a boat load of liqueurs, syrups, or other additions. So if you want a drink to make the best of a fine rye or bourbon, then look for a simple and classic recipe. Knob Creek has a couple of suggestions for minimal, elegant cocktails that will bring out the best of your spirits and make a drink worthy of those high-end bottles -- the always popular Manhattan cocktail, and the classic sour inspired Scofflaw cocktail.
Knob Creek Scofflaw

5 classic cocktails tequila makes better, according to a master distiller
Who needs whiskey or vodka when you have a bottle of Mexico's finest on hand?
A bottle of The Lost Explorer alongside two cocktails

Tequila makes everything better, including a classic cocktail. The Manual recently caught up with master distiller Enrique de Colsa to get some advice on which cocktails could use a tequila twist the most. We’ve stuck to five classics, many of which you may be familiar with. Whether you’re finding standard sips a little boring or are in a bit of a tequila phase at the moment, then these five mixes should help liven things up.

De Colsa made his name as the head distiller for renowned tequila brand Don Julio. After taking a sabbatical, he created a lowland tequila blanco for The Lost Explorer. The spirit is created in small batches, at a dedicated facility, and works well in all of the cocktails that the Maestro Tequilero is suggesting below.
Curious Penicillin

The 6 best Marsala wine cocktail recipes to make
With good Marsala wine, you can make some quality cocktails
Florio Marsala barrels

If you know Marsala wine at all, it's almost certainly as a cooking ingredient. This fortified wine comes from the island of Sicily in Italy, is similar to port or Maderia, and is best considered a kind of dessert wine. But you can make Marsala wine cocktails, too, even if they aren't commonly seen in the U.S. Bartenders abroad do embrace Marsala as a cocktail ingredient, and you can, too.

"We like to mix with Marsala. It is a wine that gives a drink elegance, mouthfeel, and sweetness -- and some spicyness," said bartender Marco Fabbiano in Lecce, Puglia (translated from German). Bartenders in Italy, especially in Sicily, where the wine originates, aren't afraid to use this ingredient in their cocktails. According to Fabbiano, plenty of locals like to drink Marsala neat, but they also enjoy working it into cocktails in their bar, the Laurus Cocktail Experience.

