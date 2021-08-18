  1. Food & Drink
The Best Cheap KitchenAid Mixer Deals for August 2021

KitchenAid Stand Mixer on a kitchen counter.

If you’re in the market for a new or replacement stand mixer, you most likely have been looking for KitchenAid mixer deals. KitchenAid manufactures a wide lineup of major and kitchen countertop appliances, but the iconic KitchenAid stand mixer is the tool that professional chefs use and home cooks consider the standard-setter for the product category. You can often find KitchenAid mixer sales on major merchant websites, but the deals can differ widely. We track KitchenAid mixers to find the best KitchenAid mixer deals you can buy today. If you can’t find what you’re looking for in the deals below, check back because we regularly update this post with the best current deals.

Today’s Best KitchenAid Mixer Deals

KitchenAid Professional 500 5QT, 450 Watt Bowl Lift Stand Mixer

$430 $500
You need a stand mixer that will stand and deliver up to 10 speeds in your kitchen for versatile baking with a multipurpose attachment hub to help you handle any cooking technique under the sun.
Buy at Best Buy

KitchenAid Professional 5 Qt. Mixer

$430 $450
If you bake and cook often, this professional-grade 10-speed mixer with a 5-quart mixing bowl and more than 10 optional special-purpose attachments will be a faithful appliance for years.
Buy at Target

KitchenAid RRK150IC 5 Qt. Artisan Series - Ice (Renewed)

$360 $460
Save with this renewed Kitchen Artisan series 5-quart stand mixer. There are no cosmetic defects or functional problems. Replacement or refund in first 90 days.
Buy at Amazon

KitchenAid Artisan Series 10-Speed Tilt-Head Stand Mixer, 5-Quart

$429
This 325-watt KitchenAid is perfect for baking and meal prep -- cookie doughs and breads especially. It has 10 speeds for mixing perfection and comes with various accessories for your convenience.
Buy at Wayfair

KitchenAid Fresh Prep Slicer/Shredder Attachment

$50 $60
Save time chopping vegetables with the KitchenAid slicer/shredder, which come with three steel blades. The feed chute can fit cucumbers, carrots, and other produce that you need to prep for the day.
Buy at Wayfair

KitchenAid - KSM150PS Artisan Series Tilt-Head Stand Mixer, Contour Silver

$344 $430
This KitchenAid tilt-head stand mixer comes with 10 speeds, three beater attachments, a 5-quart mixing bowl, and 325-watt motor.
Buy at Bed Bath & Beyond

KitchenAid 7-Speed Digital Hand Mixer with Turbo Beater II Accessories and Whisk

$69 $70
KitchenAid seven-speed digital hand mixer comes up to speed gradually to prevent splattering. Comfortable soft grip and easy accessory attachment and removal.
Buy at Amazon

KitchenAid - Pasta Cutter and Fresh Prep Attachment Bundle

$40 $65
KitchenAid's versatile bundle designed to help you concoct the most complex gourmet meals using its blades, cutters, and rollers.
Buy at Amazon

KitchenAid KSM8990OB 8-Quart Commercial Countertop Mixer renewed)

$500 $750
Invest and save with this renewed commercial 8-quart countertop mixer.
Buy at Amazon

KitchenAid KHM512IC 5-Speed Ultra Power Hand Mixer, Ice Blue

$50 $65
KitchenAid's 5-speed Ultra Power Hand Mixer has 60 watts of power to handle everything from eggs and cream to nuts and chocolate chips.
Buy at Amazon

KitchenAid KSM150PSAQ Artisan Series 5-Qt. Stand Mixer

$430 $460
Available in a multitude of colors, KitchenAid's classic Artisan Series 5-quart mixer has a 10-speed slide control for the Power Hub. This mixer comes with a flat beater, dough hook, and a wire whip.
Buy at Amazon

KitchenAid KP26M1XER 6 Qt. Professional 600 Series Bowl-Lift Stand Mixer

$530 $600
This powerful Professional 600 Series KitchenAid mixer has a bowl-lift feature. The included 6-quart stainless steel mixing bowl has a handle to make it easier to lift and move.
Buy at Amazon

How to Choose a KitchenAid Mixer

Even with the best KitchenAid mixer deals, these excellent stand mixers are an investment, so you don’t want to choose a KitchenAid mixer without carefully considering the options. If you decide to buy the most deeply-discounted KitchenAid mixer sale of the smallest or largest models, you can’t go entirely wrong. Even the smallest KitchenAid Artisan Mini Series 3.5-quart stand mixers are powerful devices. If you decide to go big or go home, look for the hottest KitchenAid mixer deal on a 6-quart KitchenAid Professional or 8-quart Commercial mixer — you’ll have an extremely capable tool for your kitchen wizardry. The only drawbacks to buying the smallest or largest mixers are if you want to work on a recipe that’s larger than the smallest mixer’s capacity or if you find that you never use the capacity of the largest mixer and yet you paid more money and have to move around a heavier appliance for even the smallest mixing jobs. We recommend that you consider the following factors in choosing your new KitchenAid Mixer. Because there are many models available, narrowing your search to one or two models can also save time.

  • Design: Your first decision in choosing a KitchenAid stand mixer is whether you select a tilt-head or bowl-lift design. Tilt-head designs literally title the mixer head back so you can access the mixing bowl contents easily. If you are mixing big batches of ingredients, the bowl-lift models have extra-sturdy base support and a powerful motor.
  • Capacity: How much of whatever you’re going to cook will you make? KitchenAid stand mixer mixing bowls for home use range from 3.5 quarts to 8 quarts. Most home cooks rarely or never need more than 6 quarts of ingredients. For example, the KitchenAid Mini stand mixer’s 3.5-quart bowl capacity is enough for about five dozen cookies. Since everyone likes cookies, KitchenAid uses that standard of measure to explain mixing bowl capacity. So the KitchenAid Classic stand mixers with 4.5-quart bowls are good for about eight dozen cookies, and the 5-quart bowls with the Artisan models yield about nine dozen cookies. The bowl life models with up to 7-quart capacity can mix ingredients for up to 14 dozen cookies. Each KitchenAid stand mixer’s motor is scaled in power to match the capacity of its mixing bowl.
  • Color: Many people choose red, black, white, or stainless steel mixers, but there are tons of choices. Each KitchenAid stand mixer model has a standard set of available  colors, but KitchenAid also releases limited edition colors and seasonal colors. If you’re looking for an unusual color, it may take longer to find a KitchenAid mixer deal for the color you seek, so it’s a good idea to decide on several acceptable colors depending on the size of the discount.
  • Bowls: You may have only seen stainless steel mixing bowls for stand mixers, but KitchenAid mixer sales often include bowls with various metal finishes, glass, and ceramic glass in different colors and patterns. If you are going to use your new KitchenAid mixer heavily, buying one or more extra mixing bowls can save time while you’re shifting ingredients. If you buy multiple mixing bowls, then you can collect different materials, finishes, colors, and designs.
  • Attachments: Part of the appeal of KitchenAid stand mixers is their ability to accept accessory attachments to do more than mix ingredients. Each mixer usually comes with a flat beater, a wire whip, and a dough hook. Those standard mixing tools are just the beginning, however. KitchenAid stand mixers have a power hub that fits various accessories  that can be huge time-savers, especially when you’re entertaining or getting ready for a holiday meal with a sizable crowd. Some of the more popular KitchenAid stand mixer accessories include pasta rollers, ice cream makers, and food grinders. Additional accessories include a gourmet pasta press, an all-metal grain mill, a seven-blade spiralizer that can also peel, core, and slice, and a vegetable sheet cutter. As you get into utilizing the power and versatility of the KitchenAid mixer, you may want to invest in the sifter and scale attachment, fruit and vegetable strainer, slicer and shredder attachment, and citrus juicer. The massive assistance you can get from a KitchenAid mixer deal can make it the best purchase you make all year.

