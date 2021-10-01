Corded and Cordless KitchenAid Blenders on Sale at Best Buy Today

The Manual may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

Ready to get handy in the kitchen? Ditch your bulky old blender for one of these simple and easy-to-use hand blenders from KitchenAid. Hand blenders are much more compact than traditional blenders, take up less space, and have fewer components that can break or go missing. They also offer better control when making things like pesto, salsa, or creamy soups. Become a kitchen pro when you snag these KitchenAid blender deals going on today at Best Buy. Right now, you can get the KitchenAid Corded Hand Blender for just $50, or the KitchenAid Cordless Hand Blender for just $80. Also known as an immersion blender, you can find more to compare when you check out these immersion blender deals going on today.

KitchenAid Variable Speed Corded Hand Blender — $50, was $55

Right now, you can get the KitchenAid Variable Speed Corded Hand Blender on sale at Best Buy for just $50, marked down $5 from its regular price of $55. This hand blender is perfect for making smoothies, pesto, soups, guacamole, and anything else you love to eat. Impress your friends and your dates with your newfound kitchen skills when you whip up delicious snacks and appetizers with this immersion blender. Featuring an 8-inch removable arm and four-point stainless-steel blade, you’ll be able to slice and dice like a pro, and then clean up in a cinch. Want to round out your kitchen repertoire? Check out the best food processors of 2021 to find more must-have kitchen accessories.

KitchenAid Cordless Variable Speed Hand Blender — $80, was $100

Don’t want to be tied down? If you’re working in a smaller kitchen where outlets are scarce, or if you just hate trying to wrangle a cord while you cook, then spring for the KitchenAid Cordless Variable Speed Hand Blender, on sale now at Best Buy for just $80. This blender is marked down from its regular price of $100 for a savings of $20. Ideal for making creamy tomato soups, fresh pesto, chunky guacamole, and more, you’ll love the freedom and simplicity that this immersion blender can offer. Change the speed easily to adjust for desired consistency. The removable blending arm makes this blender easy to clean. Order it today and get free shipping!

More KitchenAid Deals

Looking for something a little different? There are even more great KitchenAid mixer deals going on today. We’ve rounded up some of the best ones for you below.

