KitchenAid’s iconic stand mixer is 15% off for Labor Day

Jen Allen
By
Kitchenaid Mixer.
KitchenAid

Among all the exciting Labor Day sales going on at the moment, Amazon has a huge $50 off the consistently popular KitchenAid Classic Series 4.5 Quart Tilt-Head Stand Mixer. It’s usually priced at $330 but right now, you can buy it for $280 so you’re saving 15% off the regular price. It’s the ideal essential stand mixer for your kitchen being powerful, effective, and even looking good too. If you’re serious about cooking and baking, this is the perfect addition to your home. Here’s why you need it in your life before you hit the buy button.

Why you should buy the KitchenAid Classic Series 4.5 Quart Tilt-Head Stand Mixer

KitchenAid is responsible for many of the best stand mixers you can buy. The best KitchenAid mixers are heavy-duty while offering small yet powerful motors. They even look great too with colorways that fit almost any kitchen color scheme.

With the KitchenAid Classic Series 4.5 Quart Tilt-Head Stand Mixer, its 4.5-quart stainless steel bowl can mix up to eight dozen cookies in a single batch. It’s dishwasher safe too to save you with clean-up duty. Built-to-last, the stand mixer has 59 touchpoints around the mixer bowl so you’re guaranteed great and even results every time.

The tilt-head design makes it simple to add ingredients thanks to providing better access, while you have a choice of 10 different speeds to cater for all tasks. Whether you’re stirring ingredients or even whipping cream, the KitchenAid Classic Series 4.5 Quart Tilt-Head Stand Mixer can handle it all. For any future plans, you can also purchase additional attachments with over 10 available allowing you to make fresh pasta to burgers or ice cream. It’s this kind of thinking that means the KitchenAid Classic Series 4.5 Quart Tilt-Head Stand Mixer is one of the essential kitchen tools and appliances you need in your home.

The KitchenAid Classic Series 4.5 Quart Tilt-Head Stand Mixer is usually priced at $330. Right now, thanks to Amazon’s Labor Day sales, you can save $50 and buy it for $280. The 15% saving makes it all the sweeter and a must-buy for any avid chef or baker. Check it out now before the deal ends very soon.

