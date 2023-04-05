 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Food & Drink

The Manual may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

Review: Do these quick ramen noodles serve up a tasty (and healthy) meal?

Here's what a nutritionist thinks of Kinjabang noodles

Christine VanDoren
By

Typically, noodles get a bad wrap as a meal option because they’re high in calories and carbohydrates, and many people end up overindulging when sitting in front of a plate of pasta. While you should be able to enjoy any pasta dish every once in a while, there are other alternatives out there that may be a better option for you. 

Kinjabang Noodles are one such option. There are three different varieties of ramen noodles that can be prepared in no time and topped with your favorite protein sources and veggies.

Related Videos

Let’s take a look at the pros and cons of this meal option to see if it’s a healthy alternative that you can enjoy on a regular basis without having to worry about artificial ingredients, sugar, and calories.

Are Kinjabang Noodles healthy?

plant-based noodle salad.
Unsplash

In general, Kinjabang Noodles are a healthier option for a fast meal, but they still have a few nutritional downsides that you will want to be aware of.

Benefits

  • Three different flavor options
  • Quick and easy to prepare
  • Come with sauce and vegetable packets for seasoning
  • No trans fat
  • No cholesterol
  • High in protein
  • No added preservatives
  • Air-dried noodles
  • Plant-based

Downsides

  • A bit higher in calories
  • High in sodium
  • Long ingredient lists for sauce 

Your Kinjabang Noodles options

Original Kin Style Medium Cut Noodles

Kinjabang Noodles original flavor.

If you prefer a little extra flavor, these noodles are a bit spicy without being overwhelming. The medium cut of the noodles is also great for supporting all of your favorite toppings!

Calories: 350
Total fat: 4.5 g
Cholesterol: 0 mg
Sodium: 1,310 mg
Total carbohydrates: 67 g
Dietary fiber: 3 g
Total sugars: 7 g
Protein: 11 g

Zesty Blade Style Thick Cut Noodles

Kinjabang Noodles zesty flavor.

While the other two flavors of Kinjabang Noodles are a certain level of spicy, you don’t have to worry about that with the Zesty noodles. A bit sweet and plenty flavorful, this version is my personal favorite!

Calories: 290
Total fat: 0 g
Cholesterol: 0 mg
Sodium: 460 mg
Total carbohydrates: 63 g
Dietary fiber: 3 g
Total sugars: 4 g
Protein: 10 g

Spicy Shadow Style Thin Cut Noodles

Kinjabang Noodles spicy flavor.

For those who prefer spicy noodles, this variety is the one for you. This sauce packet adds a ton of flavor, but if it’s a bit too much for you, you can skip adding the sauce and still enjoy the thin-cut noodles and dried vegetable packet.

Calories: 320
Total fat: 1.5 g
Cholesterol: 0 mg
Sodium: 1,360 mg
Total carbohydrates: 67 g
Dietary fiber: 3 g
Total sugars: 8 g
Protein: 11 g

Would I recommend you purchase Kinjabang Noodles?

Personally, I’m a fan of Kinjabang Noodles. They’re quick and easy to make, and the fact that they come with a vegetable packet and a sauce packet means that I don’t have to worry about flavoring them myself. You can also make them healthier by adding a lean protein source like chicken or salmon, along with various vegetables like bell peppers, broccoli, and red cabbage. 

The protein and lack of sugar are great nutritional advantages, but it’s important that you remember that the noodles are a bit higher in calories and very high in sodium — over 50% of your daily recommended sodium intake for two of the flavors! However, you can skip adding the sauce packet to get rid of the scary sodium number.

Overall, whether or not you should buy Kinjabang ramen noodles is up to your personal preference, but I would recommend them.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
5 food and drink trends the experts wish would just go away
Food trends can be fun, but these are a few we're totally over
food and drink trends that should die in 2023 molecular gastronomy

We all love food trends. There's something exciting about being in on the fun and chatting knowingly about delicious newcomers like butter boards and cloud bread. Every now and then, it's good to jump on the bandwagon because you may find you love something you might not have otherwise tried if not for TikTok or Instagram. We're all for unique experiences and constantly learning and trying new things. Sometimes, though, these trends outstay their welcome. Sometimes, they just won't take the hint, which means it's time to drop the nice manners and scoot them out the door. We've chatted with some experts in the food world to find out which of these trends they're most eager to see go, and we have to admit — we couldn't agree more.

Molecular gastronomy
Marissa Johnson, professional event planner and founder of Inflatable Blast, says, "This trend has been around for a while, and it's time for it to go. We're all for experimentation in the kitchen, but some of the 'molecular' dishes we've seen look more like science experiments than food."

Read more
Notes on soaking up the spirits of Aruba, Curaçao, and Bonaire
Our guide to finding the most beautiful views and tastiest drinks in Aruba, Bonaire, and Curaçao
A cluster of private cabanas overlook Iguana Beach at Renaissance Island in Aruba.

When you think of Aruba, Bonaire, and Curaçao — also known as the ABC Islands — what comes to mind? Perhaps you’re dreaming of palm-lined beaches and calm turquoise waters? Maybe you envision European-style towns and villages with lush tropical greenery? While you can find plenty of that throughout the ABC Islands, there’s plenty more beyond the typical “tourist traps.” And if you’ve always had an affinity for Caribbean cocktails, you’ll discover infinite possibilities with all sorts of tasty locally produced liquors. Whether you prefer a sweet, fruity drink to enjoy by the beach or a complex cocktail that easily rivals those of the buzziest big-city bars, here’s all you need to know about where to find the best spirit(s) of these enchanted islands.
First, let’s get reacquainted with the ABC Islands

If Americans know anything about Aruba, Bonaire, and Curaçao, it's that that these islands are somewhere in the Caribbean and are part of the Netherlands. Indeed, the ABC Islands are surrounded by the Caribbean Sea, and they lie directly to the north of Venezuela. If you’re expecting largely the same experience as a trip to South Florida, the Bahamas, or the Virgin Islands at the ABC Islands, though, get ready for a very different kind of Caribbean trip down here.

Read more
How much protein do you really need? Here’s how to calculate it
Whether you're building muscle or just getting your daily energy needs, here's how much protein you should eat
protein for men shake hero image 2019

If you were to survey people about the most important macronutrient, you will likely find that most people will answer protein. Although there are important benefits of all three macronutrients — protein, carbohydrates, and fats — and some unique functions of each, protein certainly plays numerous physiological roles that neither fats nor carbohydrates can replicate. 
For this reason, it's important that your diet contains enough proteins for your body size and activity level, but how much protein do you really need? How do you calculate your protein requirements? In this article, we will briefly discuss protein's many roles in the body, daily protein recommendations for adults, and how to calculate how much protein you need to eat in a day.

Why is it important to eat protein?

Read more