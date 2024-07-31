 Skip to main content
The first whisky from South Korea will be available in the UK

Ki One from Three Societies Distillery has been an international hit

ki one korean whisky uk https hypebeast com image 2023 02 three societies distillery south korea first flagship single malt d
Three Societies Distillery

Scotland may be the traditional home of whisky, and Japan, Ireland, and the U.S. are other countries renowned for their whisky production, but as the world has embraced this spirit, distilleries have popped up all over the world. Korea has its first single malt whisky, Ki One, which launched last year, and now the brand will be available in the UK as well.

Created by Three Societies Distillery, located near to Seoul, Ki One has generated plenty of international interest since its launch. Founded by Bryan Do, who is known for his work in the craft beer scene as well, the brand has been a hit within Korea as well with an increasing interest in whisky there.

Now, Ki One will be available through The Whisky Exchange, allowing UK customers to pick up a bottle for £80 ($103). “We’re always on the lookout for up-and-coming distilleries from all over the world, so when we had the opportunity to launch Ki One in the UK, we jumped at it,” said Dawn Davies, buying director of The Whisky Exchange.

“This distillery is one to watch in the coming years, with big ambitions and great potential. It’s exciting to continue to see more quality whiskies coming out of Asia, and to be such an integral part in the story of Korea’s first single malt journey is something we’re really proud of.”

Ki One has been well reviewed, with its first and second batch aged in American Oak and American Oak plus Bourbon casks respectively. It has flavors of sweet fruits and a spicy ending, with oak and vanilla on the nose.

