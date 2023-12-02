 Skip to main content
Keto diet breakfasts on the go: How to order at Mcdonald’s, Wendy’s, Burger King, and Chick-fil-A

Keto diet breakfast ordering guide for fast-food restaurants

Emily Caldwell
By
Sankt-Petersburg/Russia - July 21 2019: McDonald’s worker holding bag of fast food. Hand with a paper bag through the window of mcdonalds car drive thru service.
gargantiopa / Adobe Stock

Adhering to your keto diet is super simple while at home when you can control your meals, choosing low-carb breakfasts that can jumpstart your day. But when you’re on the go, sticking to your keto diet might not come as naturally.

Where do you go when you don’t have time to sit down for a full breakfast or don’t have a kitchen to cook your meals? With a few modifications, ordering keto breakfast from fast-food chains is pretty easy. Below, check out our keto diet breakfast ordering guide, perfect for sticking to your diet when you’re short on time.

Egg McMuffin
McDonald's

McDonald’s

No matter where your travels take you, chances are there’s a McDonald’s nearby. McDonald’s breakfast menu is full of carb-heavy options that you should avoid, such as pancakes and bagel sandwiches. However, any breakfast sandwich is easy to order on a platter, with no bread. For example, a classic Egg McMuffin can be ordered without the English muffin, leaving just egg, Canadian bacon, and cheese. This easy modification is perfect for adhering to your keto diet macros, with only 3 grams of carbs, 11 grams of fat, and 12 grams of protein.

If Canadian bacon isn’t your thing, another option is the Egg McMuffin with sausage, which contains 3 grams of carbs, 16 grams of protein, and 29 grams of fat. We love that this is a pretty hearty portion of protein and fat to help you stay energized until lunchtime. Be sure to grab a fork and knife for any breakfast platter you order.

Breakfast Baconator
Wendy's

Wendy’s

Ordering keto breakfast at Wendy’s is similar to McDonald’s — you’ll need to order any breakfast sandwich without the bread. The Breakfast Baconator sandwich comes with grilled sausage, American cheese, applewood smoked bacon, and a freshly cracked egg. To top things off, Wendy’s also adds a delicious signature cheese sauce to this breakfast sandwich. When ordered on a platter without the bun, a Breakfast Baconator contains 29 grams of protein and 6 grams (net) carbs.

Another keto breakfast at Wendy’s is a classic bacon, egg, and cheese sandwich (no bun), which contains 2 grams of carbs, 6 grams of fat, and 12 grams of protein. This can also be ordered as a sausage, egg, and cheese instead. You can also order a side of bacon or sausage, even though you won’t see it posted on the breakfast menu.

If you love ketchup on your eggs, be mindful of the sugar in ketchup, which isn’t necessarily a keto-approved condiment. Instead, ask for packets of mayo or hot sauce to give your breakfast a bit more flavor.

Chick-fil-A launches new Egg White Grill breakfast sandwich nationwide on July 18. (PRNewsFoto/Chick-fil-A, Inc.)
Chick-fil-A

Chick-fil-A

One thing we all know and love about Chick-fil-A is how flexible it is when ordering. If you’re nervous about making too many modifications to your breakfast order, Chick-fil-A makes it easy to adhere to a keto diet and even lists keto options right on its website. Plus, if you’re on the go in an airport or bus station, there always seems to be a Chick-Fil-A nearby.

Any of Chick-fil-A’s breakfast sandwiches can be ordered without the bread. For example, the breakfast Egg White Grill comes with a hefty piece of grilled chicken and an egg white and cheese on top. When ordered without the roll, the macronutrients are perfect for a low-carb diet, containing only 1 carb, 21 grams of protein, and 6 grams of fat.

Another tasty keto option is the Hash Brown Scramble Bowl, which you can order with sausage or grilled chicken and without hash browns. This is a great portion and an excellent choice if you’re looking for something a little different. The Scramble Bowl uses a blend of delicious Monterey Jack and cheddar cheese with mixed-in scrambled eggs and your meat of choice. Even better, the jalapeno salsa served on the side adds a bit of kick to this breakfast bowl.

Sausage, Egg, and Cheese Crossian'wich
Burger King

Burger King

Burger King’s popular Sausage, Egg, and Cheese Crossian’wich is a classic breakfast option that is very easy to order with no croissant. Without the bread, you’ll be served a tasty sausage patty with a folded egg and cheese on top.

The macros on this simple breakfast are great for adhering to a strict ketogenic diet, containing 310 calories, 26 grams of fat, 15 grams of protein, and only 3 grams of carbohydrates. This can also be ordered with double sausage if requested, or ordered as a Bacon, Egg, and Cheese Crossian’wich instead or with ham.

The back of a passenger on a moving sidewalk in an airport
10634669 / Pixabay

Adapting to ordering keto breakfast on the go

After a few times ordering, you’ll quickly become an expert at ordering keto breakfast at these fast-food chains. When you know where and how to order for your dietary needs, staying on track becomes easier than you think Remember, without the bread, which adds volume to the meal, you may find that one breakfast sandwich is simply not enough food to start your day. You can always order more than one sandwich or add on an extra egg or protein (sausage, bacon) for a larger breakfast meal.

Another thing to pay attention to is condiments, as many condiments contain high amounts of hidden sugar. Barbecue sauce, Polynesian sauce, and ketchup often contain too much sugar for a keto diet. Just 1 tablespoon of ketchup (less than most people use) contains 4.5 grams of sugar. Instead, opt for mayo as a go-to condiment to add to any keto breakfast meal.

Emily Caldwell
Emily Caldwell
Contributor
Emily is a freelance lifestyle, food, fitness, and nutrition/health writer with a B.S. in Health & Human Services from…
