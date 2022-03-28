Save $40 on This Massive 26-Quart Air Fryer at Walmart Today

Technology continues to make cooking a more convenient experience, which is why it’s always a great idea to keep an eye out for great air fryer deals. We’ve tracked one down at Walmart today, which sees the giant 26-quart Kalorik Maxx air fryer oven marked down to just $130. With this amazing air fryer typically priced at $170, that amounts to a savings of $40. Free shipping is also included with your purchase.

All of the best large air fryers bring a cleaner, healthier repertoire to your daily food intake, and they’re also a great piece of tech to incorporate into your smart home. This is especially true of the Kalorik Maxx 26-quart air fryer, as its size alone is an enticing option for families and party hosts. The 26-quart capacity is great for family-sized portions, and allows the air fryer to roast a large chicken, bake a 12-inch pizza, or toast up to nine slices of bread. It also features 8-in-1 functionality, which makes it an oven, grill, pizza oven, roaster, toaster, warmer, and broiler, in addition to a top-notch air fryer.

But the Kalorik Maxx 26-quart air fryer isn’t just for families and large portions. It can fit nicely into anybody’s cooking regiment, as in the end, what we’re all after is a healthy, tasty meal. And the Kalorik Maxx air fryer provides just that, using a convection-style dual-speed process to produce evenly cooked results every time. This creates the outer crunch and juicy interior we love in our favorite fried foods, except in a much healthier way, as the Kalorik Maxx air fryer uses hot air instead of oil to fry food. This means less fat and calories, and no grease-splattered countertops after cooking. The Kalorik Maxx air fryer is great for reheating leftovers to their tasty original flavors.

Versatile, convenient, and a great addition to any kitchen, the Kalorik Maxx 26-quart air fryer is marked down to just $130 at Walmart today. That’s a savings of $40, as it’s typically priced at $170. Free shipping is included with your purchase, and a discount like this isn’t likely to last long, so click over to Walmart now to claim yours.

Editors' Recommendations