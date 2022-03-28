  1. Food & Drink
The Manual may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

Save $40 on This Massive 26-Quart Air Fryer at Walmart Today

Andrew Morrisey
By
The Kalorik Maxx 16-quart air fryer cooks wings and pizza at the same time.

Technology continues to make cooking a more convenient experience, which is why it’s always a great idea to keep an eye out for great air fryer deals. We’ve tracked one down at Walmart today, which sees the giant 26-quart Kalorik Maxx air fryer oven marked down to just $130. With this amazing air fryer typically priced at $170, that amounts to a savings of $40. Free shipping is also included with your purchase.

All of the best large air fryers bring a cleaner, healthier repertoire to your daily food intake, and they’re also a great piece of tech to incorporate into your smart home. This is especially true of the Kalorik Maxx 26-quart air fryer, as its size alone is an enticing option for families and party hosts. The 26-quart capacity is great for family-sized portions, and allows the air fryer to roast a large chicken, bake a 12-inch pizza, or toast up to nine slices of bread. It also features 8-in-1 functionality, which makes it an oven, grill, pizza oven, roaster, toaster, warmer, and broiler, in addition to a top-notch air fryer.

But the Kalorik Maxx 26-quart air fryer isn’t just for families and large portions. It can fit nicely into anybody’s cooking regiment, as in the end, what we’re all after is a healthy, tasty meal. And the Kalorik Maxx air fryer provides just that, using a convection-style dual-speed process to produce evenly cooked results every time. This creates the outer crunch and juicy interior we love in our favorite fried foods, except in a much healthier way, as the Kalorik Maxx air fryer uses hot air instead of oil to fry food. This means less fat and calories, and no grease-splattered countertops after cooking. The Kalorik Maxx air fryer is great for reheating leftovers to their tasty original flavors.

Versatile, convenient, and a great addition to any kitchen, the Kalorik Maxx 26-quart air fryer is marked down to just $130 at Walmart today. That’s a savings of $40, as it’s typically priced at $170. Free shipping is included with your purchase, and a discount like this isn’t likely to last long, so click over to Walmart now to claim yours.

Editors' Recommendations

The Best Hiking Snacks To Fuel Your Time on the Trail

best hiking snacks the preparation for tomorrow is doing your today

Get Ready for Spring With These Smoker Deals

Dyna-Glo signature smoker on patio.

Grab a Full Ninja Blender Set While It’s on Sale at Amazon

Ninja BL770 Blender Set on white background.

This Ninja Indoor Grill Is $100 Off Today

Ninja Foodi indoor grill grilling burgers.

This Ryobi Impact Driver is 45% Off Today

Ryobi P238 Impact driver on white background.

Best Eco-friendly Mattress for Great Sleep and Peace of Mind

The Avocado Vegan Latex mattress in a bedroom.

A Guide to Properly Clean Cast Iron According to an Expert

how to clean cast iron clean cast iron, finex cast iron cookware

Bowflex Dumbbells an Kettlebells Are Up to $150 Off at Amazon Today

Bowflex SelectTech Dumbbells in use for bicep curls

5 Physical Fitness Components You Need to Understand

man running by water.

How to Clean Your Suede Jacket to Keep it Fresh and Pristine

A close-up of a zippered suede jacket.

Here Are Some of the Best Big Sur Natural Wonders

A view of the mountains and the coastline at Big Sur, California

Two Weeks to World Cup Qualifying — U.S. Men’s Soccer Update

The Manual examines the United States men's soccer team as it stands on the brink of earning a ticket to the World Cup in Qatar this summer.

Practice Deep Breathing To Benefit Your Body and Mind

how to breathe deep a man breathing under the sun