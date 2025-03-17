Isle of Harris Distillery launched limited release of The Hearach of Château Biac whisky

Table of Contents Table of Contents Isle of Harris The Hearach of Château Biac Where can I buy it?

Opened in 2015, the Isle of Harris Distillery is located in Tarbert, Isle of Harris, Outer Hebrides off the coast of mainland Scotland. If you’re a single malt whisky drinker looking for something new to add to your home bar cart, look no further than this popular distillery. Recently, Isle of Harris released a limited-edition release called The Hearach of Château Biac.

Isle of Harris The Hearach of Château Biac

This isn’t your average single malt whisky. The Hearach of Château Biac is a limited release made in partnership with winemakers from Château Biac in Bordeaux. Entirely matured in French oak barrels, this expression is a memorable non-chilled filtered,100-proof whisky that (according to the brand) begins with a lightly peated backbone as well as sweet wine, green leaves, tomatoes, ripe pears, dark plums, cherries, lemons, lime, jasmine, spice, vanilla, ripe fruit, and new leather.

Recommended Videos

“After years of waiting, it’s finally time to share this limited expression of The Hearach with the world,” said Simon Erlanger, Managing Director at Isle of Harris Distillery. “The Hearach of Château Biac is truly unique, not only because of the flavors developed through aging in sweet white wine casks, but through the friendship that it represents, tying our remote island with the beautiful estate that Tony and Youmna have restored in Bordeaux.”.

Where can I buy it?

Isle of Harris Distillery is only releasing 204 bottles to the U.S. market. Beginning in April, it will be available at select retailers nationwide for the suggested retail price of $150 for a 750ml bottle.