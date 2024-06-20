 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Food & Drink

The results from the 2024 International Whisky Competition are in

See what was judged the whisky of the year

By
Whisky pour
Dylan de Jonge/Umsplash

Whiskey fans looking for the best new releases should turn their attention to recent 2024 International Whisky Competition, which has just announced its results for this year.

The format of the competition is slightly different from some other competitions in that any whiskey distillery can enter, but only one gold, one silver, and one bronze medal are awarded per category. This year, the awards were held in Scotland and in Kentucky, two of the most prominent homes of whiskey.

Recommended Videos

The overall winner of the Whisky of the Year award was Aultmore Oloroso Sherry Cask 25 Years Old, which the judges described as “a stunning display of flavor complexity and integration.”

Tasting notes on this whisky certainly made it sound appealing, with Adam Edmonsond, Master of Whisky describing it as: “A gamut of orchard, citrus, tropical, and dried fruits beam with clarity between honied and sweet florals, ginger, butterscotch, and a leathery depth of maturity. The palate and finish more than fulfill the promises of the nose, gaining intensity at each stage. It has a luxuriously full, round body, and a controlled warmth. It was perfectly balanced along each dimension, and I would be hard-pressed to find something about it to improve.”

This is a travel retail exclusive though, so if you’re hoping to pick up a bottle and sample what a gold medal winning whiskey tastes like, then you’ll have to keep an eye out the next time you’re in the airport.

You can see the other winners in the other categories on the International Whisky Competition website.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Georgina Torbet
Georgina Torbet
Georgina Torbet is a cocktail enthusiast based in Berlin, with an ever-growing gin collection and a love for trying out new…
Ramsbury Distillery debuts a lemon balm gin
ramsbury distillery lemon balm gin y4dfme5q scaled jpeg1 ezgif com webp to jpg converter

A new gin is available for summer, as the Ramsbury Distillery out the the UK is creating a lemon balm-flavored spirit. The London Dry style of gin is traditionally crisp in flavor with prominent citrus peel notes, so the addition of lemon balm adds a warmer citrus note to the spirit, along with 12 other classic botanicals used in Ramsbury Distillery.

"Crafted with wheat grown on our farm, this gin is a true testament to our dedication to quality and flavor," Ramsbury Distillery writes. "Ben, our distillery manager, handpicked fresh lemon balm leaves from our garden and masterfully distilled them with our signature juniper-forward botanicals. The result is a vibrant, refreshing, and perfectly balanced London Dry Lemon Gin. Indulge in the taste of summer with every sip."

Read more
Which state makes the best bourbon – Kentucky or Tennessee?
heavens door bourbon hd tn ky back to

The great American tradition of bourbon is often regarded as originating from Kentucky, though it is made in other states across the country as well. Tennessee in particular has a reputation as a bourbon power house, with its grain production and limestone water. Now, the Heaven's Door spirit brand is stirring up a fun debate over which state produces the best bourbon, by creating a pair of bourbons -- one from each state.

"We wanted to fan the flames of this old debate between Kentucky and Tennessee bourbon and showcase our outstanding expressions of both styles," said Alex Moore, Master Blender and COO of Heaven's Door Spirits. "We're excited to hear what consumers think and how they experience these two classic bourbons."

Read more
Black Tot rum shares details of its new 2024 release
black tot rum 2024 1

Black Tot Rum, a brand based in London, has announced the details of its latest limited release -- a Master Blender's Reserve for 2024. The annual release uses the same blend for its base, but each year different additions are blended in to create a unique flavor experience.

“For this new release, we wanted to focus on the warmth and fruit of rums from Barbados, which has given us a foundation of juicy pineapple, lime and sweet melon,” said master blender Oliver Chilton.

Read more