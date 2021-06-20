  1. Food & Drink
Amazon Is Practically Giving Away This Instant Air Fryer for Prime Day

By

Tomorrow is Prime Day and that means Prime Day deals galore are already underway — for you, for your home, for your backyard and kitchen. Amazon has it all. Right now, you can revolutionize how you prepare foods with an Instant Vortex Plus 7-in-1 Air Fryer Oven, which is $30 off for Prime Day. This top-tier air fryer, which can bake, roast, toast, broil, dehydrate, and rotisserie, is on sale for only $100, down from its regular price of $130. What are you waiting for? Get cooking with this Prime Day deal.

Instant is a company best known for its Instant Pot products, but it’s also masterful when it comes to other kitchen appliances, like this Instant Vortex Air Fryer. Not unlike the Instant Pot, an air fryer is a perfect tool for those with busy schedules and limited time to spend in the kitchen. It’s also got some healthy advantages over traditional cooking methods, and is not only fast and efficient but versatile, too.

The Instant Vortex Plus 7-in-1 Air Fryer Oven air fries foods quickly and safely, within its 10-quart capacity, using little to no oil. If you’re cooking for yourself or an entire household, there’s no faster way to make healthy favorites that have all the deliciousness of fried foods. But it doesn’t just fry. You can use it to bake, grill, rotisserie, toast, roast, and dehydrate. Its one-step EvenCrisp Technology gives you a crispy on the outside, tender on the inside of favorite fried items like ribs, or chicken. Best of all, you get that fried flavor with little oil or even no oil at all. The Instant Vortex Plus air fryer uses hot air and a patented circulation system to embrace your food, so that all the moisture is locked in, and your food is cooked evenly. It’s fast, too; there’s little to no preheating needed. In a fraction of the time you would use with a conventional oven or deep fryer, you can have dinner for you, or an entire household, ready to serve.

Best of all, the Instant Vortex Plus 7-in-1 Air Fryer Oven comes with easily removable parts and accessories: The two air fry trays, air fry basket, and rotisserie spit and forks come out easily and are all dishwasher safe. This makes cleanup a breeze. There are 14 simple touch controls on its touch screen, making things even easier. Finally, Instant has placed your safety first and foremost, offering Overheat Protection to keep your food from burning, and including a bright “Off” notification on the display when the air fryer is in standby mode.

There is a range of items with which you can revolutionize your kitchen, in these Prime Day kitchen appliance deals. And right now, the Instant Vortex Plus 7-in-1 Air Fryer Oven is currently $30 off. Only for Prime Day, you can get it for only $100, a deep discount from its regular price of $130. Don’t wait!

Air fryers are just the beginning on Prime Day. Make sure to check out ideal accompaniments with which to update your kitchen. And if you want to shop for an air fryer in a different size or with different features, check out the deals we’ve rounded up below.

Ninja FD401 Foodi 8-Quart 9-in-1 Deluxe XL Pressure Cooker

$150 $250
This 9-in-1 device can take the place of numerous kitchen accessories to fry, crisp, steam, dehydrate, and many more functions. Clean up cluttered cabinets with a device that does it all.
Buy at Amazon

Proctor Silex 1.5-Liter Air Fryer

$76 $86
This 1.5-liter air fryer by Proctor Silex lets you make one to two services of all your favorite fried foods using way less oil than you'd use for deep frying.
Buy at Sears

Instant Vortex 6 Quart Air Fryer

$90 $100
Instant Pot's Instant Vortex has four functions controlled by a digital LED touchscreen. You can air fry, roast, bake, and reheat.
Buy at Macy's

Kalorik 5.3-Quart Digital Stainless Steel Air Fryer Pro XL

$109 $220
With its powerful air frying technology, this 5.3-quart digital air fryer can cook food in different modes. It can fry, bake, grill, and roast.
Buy at Wayfair

Dash 2-Quart Compact Air Fryer

$50 $70
This powerful Dash air fryer serves crispy fried foods minus the guilt. Get this nonstick fryer for hassle-free cooking and cleaning.
Buy at Wayfair

GoWISE USA 3.5-Liter Programmable Air Fryer

$66 $150
Relax and dig into your best-loved foods without added calories with this 3.5-liter programmable air fryer. It quickly warms and fries with the use of a small amount of oil.
Buy at Wayfair

