Don’t Miss This Instant Pot Air Fryer Black Friday Deal Today

For shoppers who are planning to make some upgrades in their kitchen, you shouldn’t miss this year’s Black Friday air fryer deals, which includes this Instant Pot air fryer Black Friday deal from Amazon that’s hard to refuse. An air fryer fries ingredients by generating and circulating hot air, resulting in food that is crispy on the outside but still juicy inside, with little to no oil used and with barely any preparation needed. This convenience is why more households are adding air fryers to their cooking arsenal.

Instant Pot Air Fryer Black Friday Deal: Cheapest Price Today

If you’re planning to add an air fryer to your kitchen, but you also want versatility in the appliances that you purchase, you should consider buying the Instant Pot Duo Crisp from Amazon. The retailer is selling the 6-quart version of the multi-cooker and air fryer for just $130, after a $20 discount to its original price of $150.

Instant is among The Manual’s best air fryer brands, and the Instant Pot Duo Crisp is in the best air fryers list as the best pressure cooker with an air fry feature. It comes with an air fryer lid that delivers the crunch and tenderness of deep-fried food without using much oil, in addition to the regular Instant Pot lid that enables 11 functions, namely roast, bake, dehydrate, pressure cook, slow cook, rice cooker, yogurt maker, steamer, sauté pan, sterilizer, and food warmer.

The Instant Pot Duo Crisp offers customizable Smart Programs to help you prepare meals like a professional, and it comes with multiple safety features such as overheat protection and a safe-locking lid. It’s also easy to clean up after you’re done cooking, as its components are all dishwasher-safe.

Expand your kitchen’s cooking capabilities with the Instant Pot Duo Crisp multi-cooker and air fryer. You can purchase its 6-quart version for only $130 from Amazon, after a $20 discount to its original price of $150. With the popularity of the Instant brand, it’s unclear how long stocks of the appliance will last, so if you want to secure your own Instant Pot Duo Crisp before it gets sold out, you should click that Buy Now button as soon as you can.

