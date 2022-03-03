What is Pizza Toast and How Do You Make It?

First, there was New York-style, then deep dish. Somewhere in between, there was grilled pizza and Detroit style. Now, it seems the next chapter of the book of pizza will be about toast.

Yup, pizza toast is becoming a thing, just ask TikTok. It makes sense, as the pizza format has covered everything from bagels to crackers. Why not bread? After all, traditional pizza is made with dough. Toast offers that familiarity along with some real texture. And with so many toast options along with countless permutations of toppings, pizza toast is whatever you want it to be, a personalized snack based on an Italian classic. It’s like a personal pizza, only square.

One of the things you should experiment most with is your base. Try different kinds of bread, from rich Japanese milk bread or classic white to sourdough or whole wheat. For more traditional pizza recipes, the simpler breads tend to work better. More flavorful options like rye or breads with a lot of seeds and other adjuncts can sometimes get in the way of the pizza additions.

You’d also be wise to play around with your sauce and your cheese types. Try a good vodka sauce or something with truffle oil. In terms of cheese, mozzarella is king, but you can also employ provolone, gruyere, parmesan, ricotta, goat cheese, burrata, and more.

What to have it with? Wine, of course. If you’re dealing in a classic red sauce, you can’t go wrong with a good Chianti. If the focus is less on tomato and more on cheese, olive oil, and vegetable toppings like mushrooms, try a bright white like Pinot Grigio or Muscadet.

We’ve included a recipe to get you out in front of the trend. So, next time you’re craving a smaller, rustic take on za or simply want to impress some pals with something a little different, give it a try. Pizza toast is both easy to make and delicious and the below recipe will send you on the right track.

Pizza Toast Recipe

This recipe from Simply Delicious is about as easy as they come. It’s a great one to try out with a standard oven but you can also opt to do the toasting and/or baking element with an air fryer or toaster oven.

Prep Time: 5 minutes

Total Time: 10 minutes

Yield: 4 servings

Ingredients

4-8 slices of toasted bread

1-2 cups grated mozzarella

1 cup pizza sauce

1 teaspoon of oregano

toppings of your choice

Method

Preheat the grill of your oven. Place toast on baking sheet and spread a generous amount of pizza sauce over the top. Top with a handful of cheese and any other toppings. Sprinkle oregano on top. Place in oven and cook until cheese is melted. Remove from oven and allow to cool.

Recommended Equipment

Tips and Tricks

Having some fresh herbs like basil and rosemary on hand is highly recommended, as they can be added as a garnish at the end to really bring the pizza toast to life. For optimal toasting, drizzle a little olive oil on either side of your bread slice prior to toasting or throwing into your oven. Also, try adding a bit of honey over the finished product. You won’t regret it.

