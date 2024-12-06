Impress your guests with these holiday cocktails from Three Dots and a Dash

Table of Contents Table of Contents Eggnog Grasshopper No Business Like Snow Business

Many holiday cocktails are designed to be quick to make and fun to drink, using seasonal sweet flavors and adding a touch of whimsy to an evening. But sometimes, as a serious cocktail lover, you want to try out something a bit unusual or a bit more involved, taking time to craft drinks that are delicious as well as sparkling. If that’s you, then you’ll appreciate a pair of festive cocktail recipes which elevate holiday drinks to something truly special.

These creations from beloved Tiki bar Three Dots and a Dash in Chicago are playful and fun, but also seriously considered in terms of flavors and techniques.

The Eggnog Grasshopper, as its name implies, brings together two sweet dessert drinks, the Eggnog and the Grasshopper, but it’s the inclusion of the bracingly bitter and minty Branca Menta which has me sold on the combination. Blending the ingredients together creates a frothy texture that’s a pleasure to drink, and the inclusion of the tiny Andes mint chocolate as a garnish is an adorable touch that I will absolutely be stealing for my festive cocktails.

And if your preferences are rather for fruity than for minty, the No Business Like Snow Business takes a step up from typical spiced cider cocktails by calling for home made spiced apple cider and spiced cider syrup. It’s undeniably more work to create these ingredients from scratch, but the taste of freshly made juices and syrups makes it absolutely worth it. If you’re feeling ambitious and like you want to push the boat out with your drinks this season, this drink is one that’s bound to impress.

Eggnog Grasshopper

Ingredients:

1/2oz Cognac

1/4oz Creme De Menthe

1/2oz Green Creme De Menthe

3/4oz Creme De Cacao

1/4oz Fernet Branca Menta

1oz Good Quality Eggnog

Garnish: Mint bouquet, Andes Mint Chocolate

Method:

1. Combine all ingredients together in mixing tin with with 6-8oz of crushed ice

2. Flash-blend for 5 seconds & pour unstrained into a rocks glass

3. Garnish with mint bouquet & andes mint chocolate candy

No Business Like Snow Business

Ingredients:

1 ½oz Reposado Tequila

1/2oz Elsewhere Blood Orange Aperitivo

1/2oz Fresh Squeezed Lemon Juice

2oz Good Quality Non Pasteurized Apple Cider

1oz Spiced Cider Syrup

Garnish: Mint Bouquet, Cinnamon Stick, Edible Orchid

Method:

Combine all ingredients together in a mixing tin with 8oz of crushed ice 2. Flash-blend for 5 seconds & pour unstrained into ceramic mug or 16oz glass 3. Garnish with mint bouquet, cinnamon stick & edible orchid

Spiced Apple Cider:

1 liter quality non pasteurized apple cider

8-10 cinnamon sticks

8 cloves

10-12 allspice berries

1 lemon (cut into wheels)

In a medium saucepan add your cider, slowly bringing to a boil. Drop heat to a simmer & add in your cinnamon, clove, allspice & lemon – let this cook for 15-20 minutes. Remove from heat & let steep for an additional 10 minutes as it cools. Strain, bottle & keep refrigerated for up to two weeks.

Spiced Cider Syrup

2 cups Spiced Apple Cider

2 cups white sugar

In a medium saucepan add your spiced cider and over medium heat slowly pour in your sugar – stirring until fully dissolved. Remove from heat and allow to cool, bottle & keep refrigerated for up to two weeks.