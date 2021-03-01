These Highly Rated Teas on Amazon Can Improve Your Health

You may eat a healthy diet and exercise several times a week but still experience digestive problems, bouts of sluggishness, and other health issues. If you’re doing everything right but still don’t feel your best, what could be the missing piece? The answer: a quality cup of tea from Kiss Me Organics.

Featuring only the highest-quality organic tea leaves, Kiss Me Organics teas will help improve your health and provide you with an energy boost that won’t leave you crashing the way coffee does. If you need further convincing, Kiss Me Organics teas boast 4+ star ratings and thousands of reviews at Amazon.

Whether you like bold, rich flavors or gravitate towards sweeter notes, you’re bound to find a Kiss Me Organics tea that suits your preferences from the list below.

Organic Jasmine Dragon Pearls Tea

Green tea is loaded with antioxidants that boost your metabolism and prevent age-related diseases. If you’re not keen on green tea’s bittersweet taste, try the Kiss Me Organics Jasmine Dragon Pearls Tea and treat your tastebuds to exquisite floral notes. It features a green tea base with triple-infused hand-rolled jasmine blossom pearls for a sweet, smooth taste. Made from 100% USDA-certified organic tea leaves, you’re guaranteed nothing but the purest, highest quality of tea that’s free from harmful chemicals and additives.

Organic Yerba Mate Loose Leaf Tea

Yerba mate is a plant that has been used in South America for centuries as a natural stimulant. The next time you feel your energy waning, brew a cup of Kiss Me Organics Organic Yerba Mate Loose Leaf Tea and return to your usual productive self without the jittery effects of coffee. But the benefits don’t end there. Yerba mate is also chock-full of vitamins, antioxidants, and amino acids to aid digestion, regulate blood sugar, and calm inflammation. Enjoy this tea hot or cold. Either way, your body will thank you for it.

Raw Organic Dandelion Root Tea Detox Tea

Dandelion root is one of the best things you can feed your body. It’s rich in vitamins and antioxidants that can improve your digestion, strengthen your immune system, reduce inflammation, and aid in kidney and liver function. The simplest way to take advantage of dandelion root’s myriad benefits is to brew a cup of Kiss Me Organics Raw Organic Dandelion Root Tea Detox Tea. It’s infused with cinnamon and hibiscus, which not only provide great flavor but also increase metabolism and regulate blood sugar.

Kiss Me Organics Green Tea Matcha

Green tea matcha powder is a versatile ingredient that adds rich flavor to lattes, smoothies, and baked goods. Plus, it’s good for you since it’s packed with antioxidants to boost your metabolism and provide as much caffeine as a cup of coffee (but minus the energy crash). However, not all matcha powder is created equal. You’ll want to choose high-quality, culinary-grade matcha that’s made from 100% organic green tea leaves, like the Kiss Me Organics Green Tea Matcha. Add it to your favorite treats for a delicious and nutritious energy boost.

Organic Puerh Detox Tea

Puerh is a centuries-old Chinese herbal tea renowned for its detoxifying and energizing properties. Drinking one cup of Puerh tea a day as part of a balanced diet will support healthy gut bacteria, aid in digestion, and increase energy levels. Plus, it’s delicious. With a bold yet smooth earthy flavor, Puerh tea is a suitable, lower-caffeine alternative to morning coffee. Experience the full benefits of Puerh for yourself with Kiss Me Organics Organic Puerh Detox Tea, which is made from premium-quality fermented tea leaves and free of harmful chemicals.

