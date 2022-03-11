We’re entering the homestretch of the first quarter of 2022, and you haven’t given up on your New Year’s resolutions yet, pat yourself on the back. If one of those resolutions was to start eating better, or if you’re just looking to upgrade your kitchen game regardless of the date on the calendar, then it starts with good meal prep — and the HelloFresh meal kit delivery service makes it easy. HelloFresh is offering new customers 16 free meals along with free shipping, and even tossing in three free mystery gifts to sweeten the package.

Cooking at home is rewarding in itself, but the advantages of cutting back on pre-packaged processed foods and preparing your own meals with fresh ingredients are numerous and fairly obvious. But despite the benefits, it’s kind of a chore. Selecting and preparing your ingredients, following recipes, and making your meals all take more time than popping something into the microwave, and then there’s the cleanup afterward. This is only compounded if you’re cooking for multiple people, so it’s easy to see why meal kit delivery services have grown so popular in recent years.

HelloFresh is America’s most popular meal kit, and the idea behind it is rather simple: When you sign up, you select how many meals you want per week (from as few as two meals for two people to up to six meals for four individuals), select your preferences, choose your meals, and wait for your first box to arrive. HelloFresh works around your habits and meal schedule, and you can easily modify your weekly plan on the fly as these change. For instance, you can add or reduce the number of meals you want for your next box, or skip your box altogether if you don’t want any that week.

Food isn’t a one-size-fits-all sort of thing, and HelloFresh makes it easy to customize meals based on your own needs. Feel free to choose from Meat & Veggies, Veggie, Family-Friendly, Pescatarian, Quick & Easy (ideal if you’re not the type of person who enjoys spending a lot of time in the kitchen) options, and “Calorie Smart” meals that can help you achieve your broader nutritional goals. You can combine any number of these choices when choosing your meals, so HelloFresh is a great flexible meal kit delivery service for those with restrictions and for picky eaters. Then you choose from 50 weekly options available for that week.

Of course, a meal is only as good as the ingredients used to make it. HelloFresh sources produce directly from farmers, with a focus on quality. Nearly all of the packaging is recyclable. Ingredients in each HelloFresh box are pre-portioned and your weekly box comes with easy-to-follow recipes (complete with full nutritional info), which saves you time in the kitchen and also cuts down on food waste. It’s saving you time outside the kitchen, too, by cutting down on your grocery shopping trips. Extra items and side dishes, such as additional protein or garlic bread, can also be added from HelloFresh Market to your weekly order before your box ships out.

HelloFresh is a weekly subscription that you customize based on how many meals you want each week. You can get as few as two meals to as many as six (not including any extras you are able to add), with each meal costing as little as $7.99 for 24 servings, six meals for four people. HelloFresh is offering a nice discount to new subscribers, making now the perfect time to join if you’ve been looking for an easy way to upgrade your home cooking game: Sign up now and you’ll get your first 16 meals free,as well as free shipping. To sweeten the pot, HelloFresh is also throwing in three mystery gifts with your order.

