 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Food & Drink

The Manual may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

HelloFresh will change the way you cook at home, and it’s 60% off

Briley Kenney
By
A Hello Fresh subscription box in the kitchen.
HelloFresh

For those that have never used a meal kit delivery service before the question weighs heavy, are they worth it? The true answer is subjective and depends on your lifestyle, your nutrition needs, and your schedule, but for a vast majority of people, yes they are well worth it. They have the potential to completely change how you prepare and cook foods at home and give you quick, convenient access to natural ingredients and meal recipes that are absolutely delicious. It’s like eating gourmet except you and your family prepare it. At the top of the list of the best food and meal delivery services is HelloFresh.

In short, HelloFresh is a meal kit delivery service that offers  weekly boxes — via a subscription — filled with pre-portioned ingredients for rotating recipes to United States customers. Everything is provided to you, including the instructions and recipes, with different meal options to match your dietary needs, or that of your family. Right now, you’ll save up to 60% off your first box making it a super lucrative option if you want a shortcut for making dinner without sacrificing taste and quality. To quickly break down what you can expect to save, the meat and veggies box price is about $60, which offers three meals for two people per week — or six servings total — and that works out to about $10 per serving. Thanks to the discount, the box price drops down to just over $28, or about $4.69 per serving. You can browse more meal box options below or keep reading to learn more about HelloFresh and how it all works.

Recommended Videos

Why you should sign up for HelloFresh with this deal

Often hailed as one of the best meal kit delivery services for healthy meals, HelloFresh ships everything you need to cook delicious, fresh, and wholesome meals right to your doorstep. The process is relatively simple. You head over to the HelloFresh site, order your meal box — out of options like veggie, meat and veggies, family-friendly, fit and wholesome, and more — and then it’s all sent to you after signing up.

Related

You can swap proteins and sides any time if they aren’t a perfect match or if there’s something you and your family don’t like. That way, when you get the meal, nothing goes to waste and it’s all food you enjoy. There are over 100 options available to choose from each week. Once you checkout, or sign up, you get access to the entire menu of recipes and then you can choose what you want, you can even mix and match. You can change your meal plan week to week to match your diet or health needs, and you can easily skip a week, pause, or cancel at any time.

The important thing to take away from here is that, right now, you’ll get up to 60% off your first box as a new subscriber. That’s worth a savings of over $40 on various meals, depending on the type of meal box you choose. It also drops the cost per serving to below $5 instead of the usual $10. It’s an excellent offer and one that doesn’t come around often. Take advantage while you can and see what it’s like to streamline your meal prep and family dinner cooks.

Editors' Recommendations

Briley Kenney
Briley Kenney
Senior SEO Copywriter
Briley has been writing about consumer electronics and technology for over a decade. When he's not writing about deals for…
Blue Apron vs. HelloFresh — Which is Best in 2022?
A HelloFresh meal kit next to a selection of vegetables

With no shortage of meal kit delivery services to be found, it can be hard to know which is the one for you. Blue Apron and HelloFresh are two of the biggest firms, and they both look super appealing. To help you figure out which one is the best choice for your home, we've taken a deep dive look into what they both offer. We've evaluated their ease of use, how creative their recipes are, and what to expect when it comes to pricing. Read on while we take you through everything you need to know about the two meal kit delivery services so you know exactly which one is right for you.
Ease of Use
If you're looking to sign up for a meal kit delivery service, it's very likely that how easy they are to use is the main reason why you want one. After all, you could head out and buy ingredients and figure out recipes for yourself, but that's hardly the point. Instead, Blue Apron and HelloFresh are all about convenience and saving you the need to plan for yourself or even head to the store to buy meal ingredients. Think of it as like a middle ground between cooking entirely from scratch and ordering takeout food. However you approach your plan, signing up is a breeze in either case. They both deliver to the continental U.S. states excluding Hawaii and Alaska with both services allowing you to choose a delivery day based on your zip code. Essentially, you won't have to worry about delivery being restricted to a time that you can't do.

When it comes to Blue Apron, you sign up with an email address and password of your own choosing, then you can pick out what kind of plan you want. Blue Apron gives you the choice of picking out meals for either two or four people, and you're also able to choose between two, three, or four recipes per week. Preferences are laid out with three choices -- Signature, Wellness, and Vegetarian. We'll get into what those meals involve but basically, Signature is the all-rounder while Wellness focuses on carb-conscious and WW recommended options, with Vegetarian offering up meat-free dishes. From there, you enter your payment details and delivery information, and you're ready to start adding meals. It's as simple as that with Blue Apron clearly laying out what to expect when it comes to payment each week.

Read more
Sign Up for HelloFresh and Get 16 Free Meals and Free Shipping
HelloFresh vegetables on display.

If one of your New Year's resolutions is to start eating better, then you've probably already figured out that this means upgrading your home cooking game. Preparing your own meals at home is more time-consuming than eating pre-prepared store-bought foods. At the same time, pre-prepared meals makes things so easy. If you could use a little help in the kitchen, HelloFresh delivers recipes right to your door every week -- and if you're a new member, you get 16 free meals, free home delivery, and three surprise gifts when you sign up. Here's how it all works.

There are a number of meal kit delivery services out there, but HelloFresh leads the pack. How HelloFresh works is simple: After you sign up, you customize your meal plan based on your preferences, and every week, you'll get two to six meal kits shipped right to your home that serve two to four people, depending on which plan you choose. The meal kits include fresh produce sourced directly from farmers, divided into pre-portioned quantities and complete with recipes so you can get cooking right away while cutting down on food waste.

Read more
Is there a Hello Fresh Black Friday Deal in 2022?
Graphic of Hello Fresh Black Friday Deal 2021.

Have you been thinking about signing up for Hello Fresh, the meal delivery kit subscription, but you're just not sure the amazing make a meal at home kit is worth the price? Well, this Hello Fresh Black Friday Deal might finally push you to give the meal delivery service a try with savings of $46 off your first box.

In celebration of Black Friday, Hello Fresh is offering 16 free meals with a five-week subscription. Hello Fresh is also waiving shipping on the first box and throwing in three surprise treats with the five-week plan. This deal will save new customers $130.

Read more